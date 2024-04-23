Michigan football gets two predictions to land elite RB out of Ohio

Go ahead and sign into social media. Try it out. Should you do so, what you’re hearing is that Tony Alford can’t recruit.

That’s the parting sentiment from Ohio State fans who are working to rationalize Alford’s departure from the Buckeyes. But it may just be a myth, one created to help those in the state south of Michigan to cope with the ever-changing nature of the rivalry.

While former Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart was an excellent developer of talent, he lacked recruiting prowess. And Alford is already paying dividends. And it appears that Michigan football may be able to collect soon.

On Tuesday, the maize and blue got two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions (from Allen Trieu and Tom Loy) indicating that Michigan will be 2025 Cleveland (Ohio) Heights four-star running back Marquise Davis’ school of choice — not Ohio State.

It wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory. The Buckeyes were all-in for Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller four-star RB Jordan Marshall, who went on to be the 2023 Mr. Ohio Football winner. But Marshall ended up selecting the Wolverines.

The scouting report on Davis from Trieu:

Two-way player in high school who has been very productive. Plays with physicality on both sides of the ball and runs with tenacity. Does not go down on first contact. Has a bit of twitch and wiggle to find his way through the wash but is more of a north-south runner than someone who will make lots of defenders miss. Has had a high yards per carry average and can get to the outside but has no verifiable speed times. Looks like a guy who is currently fast enough but isn’t a pure speed burner. Catches the ball well out of the backfield when asked to do that. Has gotten in the weight room and gotten stronger leading into his senior year and should be a feature back type in college who can handle being leaned on for a lot of carries and tough yardage.

The 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 166 player in the country, regardless of position. He does have an offer from OSU, which was extended to him originally by new Michigan RB coach Tony Alford.

