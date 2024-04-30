Mets Minor League Roundup: Blade Tidwell dominating, Luisangel Acuña heating up

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Mets' top prospects...

INF Luisangel Acuña, Triple-A Syracuse

After a very slow start to the season, the 22-year-old is starting to heat up.

Acuña has eight hits in his last 26 at-bats, including a triple (on April 26), double (in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader), and homer (in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader).

The homer Acuña blasted on Sunday went high off the batter's eye in center field.

While the infielder is hitting better of late, Acuña's OPS is just .653, so there's plenty of room to improve as he strives toward a potential big league debut at some point this season.

RHP Christian Scott, Syracuse

Scott continued to excel in his most recent start, which came on Sunday.

Over 4.2 innings, he allowed one run on one hit while walking two and striking out two.

In 25.1 innings spanning five starts this season, Scott has a 3.20 ERA and microscopic 0.71 WHIP. He has struck out 36 batters -- good for a K rate of 12.8 per nine.

Speaking on Monday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns discussed when it could make sense to promote Scott.

RHP Dom Hamel, Syracuse

Hamel just took home International League Pitcher of the Week honors following a dominant performance on April 24.

In that start, Hamel fired 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit, walking two, and striking out eight.

Mar 21, 2024; Lakeland, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Dominic Hamel (93) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Over his last three starts -- spanning 15.2 innings -- Hamel has allowed just four runs while walking four and striking out 24.

RHP Blade Tidwell, Double-A Binghamton

Tidwell has been terrific this season as he gets more innings under his belt in Double-A.

He had his most well-rounded start of the year on April 28, firing a season-high 6.2 innings while allowing two hits, walking two, and striking out nine.

In 21.1 innings over four starts this season, the 22-year-old has a 1.69 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 27 strikeouts.

It's fair to believe Tidwell will be promoted to Triple-A at some point in the near future if he continues to impress.

RHP Jonah Tong, High-A Brooklyn

The 20-year-old just got a promotion to Brooklyn after a dominant early-season display in Single-A St. Lucie.

In 18.2 innings over four starts for St. Lucie, Tong didn't allow an earned run and had a 0.64 WHIP.

In the process, he walked five and struck out an eye-popping 36 batters -- a rate of 17.4 per nine.

Here are some thoughts on Tong's potential from SNY contributor Joe DeMayo.