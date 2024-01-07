Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 Big All-City high school football first-team selections

Here's a look at The Oklahoman's 2023 Big All-City football first team.

Offense

Carl Albert’s Kevin Sperry Jr. (9) runs the ball during the Class 5A state championship game against Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

QB, Kevin Sperry Jr., Carl Albert, Jr., 6-2, 210: In his debut season of Oklahoma high school football, Sperry provided steady leadership on the way to a Class 5A state title. The OU commit not only threw for 2,700 yards and 34 touchdowns, but also rushed for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns while often not needing to play full games because of lopsided scores.

RB, Malachi Nicholson, El Reno, Sr., 5-11, 190: His productivity was off the charts this season as he finished with 294 carries for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. He did all of that in just 11 games.

RB, Demarius Robinson, Edmond Santa Fe, Jr., 5-8, 175: Robinson had a stellar season in his return from a hernia injury, which kept him out for most of 2022. The junior rushed for 2,176 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground to help the Wolves finish third in their district.

RB, Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert, Sr., 6-2, 230: The all-time leading rusher at Carl Albert, Robinson capped his high school career with a stellar undefeated season. The OU signee had 1,789 rushing yards and 40 offensive touchdowns, including three scores in the state championship against Del City.

WR, JuJu Smith, Choctaw, Jr., 5-9, 165: Smith compiled 1,042 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns as Choctaw advanced to the Class 6A-II state semifinals. On special teams, he had a dynamic return game with eight touchdowns.

WR, Trynae Washington, Carl Albert, Jr., 6-4, 210: Washington impacted every phase of the game. He averaged 18 yards per catch with 737 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The OU commit also recorded 52 tackles and five interceptions, added three fumble recoveries and gave the Titans an advantage as a skilled punter.

OL, Josh Aisosa, Edmond Santa Fe, Sr., 6-4, 305: Aisosa was a key catalyst to the Wolves’ successful run game. The OU signee spearheaded an Edmond Santa Fe offensive line, which led the way for 331.6 yards per game and 43 rushing touchdowns, while being named Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year.

OL, Adam Owdetallah, Putnam North, Sr., 6-4, 270: A three-year starter, Owdetallah anchored the Panthers’ offensive line with 20 pancakes this season. He was named a District 6A-II-2 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

OL, Toran Smith, Deer Creek, Sr., 6-3, 256: With Smith as a leader in the trenches, Deer Creek had a prolific offense and a Class 6A-II state semifinal appearance. The Navy commit received District 6A-II-2 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors alongside Owdetallah.

OL, Darreyl Thomas, Del City, Sr., 6-4, 285: Thomas and his fellow linemen paved the way for an electric offense that accumulated 3,000 rushing yards and 2,800 receiving yards. He gave up only two sacks all season as Del City reached the state championship game for the first time since 1976.

OL, Harrison Utley, Norman North, Sr., 6-4, 295: The Kansas signee was named District 6A-I-1 Offensive Lineman of the Year after leading Norman North in the trenches to a 9-3 record behind a Timberwolves offense that accumulated over 4,500 yards of total offense.

More: OSSAA responds to private-school lawsuit over classification rule, saying it's not unfair

Defense

Stillwater's Josh Ford (8) runs for a first down as he still hands Muskogee's Tim Moore (21) during the first half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game at UCO in Edmond, Okla. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

DL, Josh Ford, Stillwater, Sr., 6-6, 253: Ford not only shined as a tight end, but also established himself as a disruptive defensive lineman. The Oklahoma State signee registered 59 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble as Stillwater advanced to the Class 6A-II finals.

DL, Ricklan Holmes, Del City, So., 6-0, 215: Emerging as a star on both sides of the ball, Holmes totaled 17 sacks during Del City’s 12-1 season. He tallied 145 tackles, including 22 for loss.

DL, Bergin Kysar, Edmond Santa Fe, Sr., 6-3, 240: A great season for Kysar, who will continue his career as an OU preferred walk-on. He finished with 77 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. On offense, he had nine catches for 196 yards and a touchdown. Kysar also punted.

DL, Eli Moroney, Guthrie, Sr., 6-3, 215: Moroney starred on a Guthrie defense which performed as the best defense in all of Class 5A. He received District 5A-2 defensive player of the year honors as the Bluejays only allowed four touchdowns throughout the entire regular season.

LB, Connor Cavnar, Westmoore, Sr., 5-10, 190: He recorded 190 tackles, including 105 solo and 29 for loss, and also had 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

LB, Caden Davis, Carl Albert, Jr., 6-0, 200: Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 185 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He also thrived on special teams with two blocked punts.

LB, Cannon Wood, Piedmont, Sr., 6-1, 215: Wood not only starred as Piedmont’s premiere running back, but also made major defensive contributions. He finished his senior season with 132 tackles, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

DB, LaDainian Fields, Del City, Sr., 6-3, 170: Wherever Fields played, he made a monumental impact. As a cornerback, he stockpiled seven interceptions – including returning four for touchdowns – and 75 tackles. The Oklahoma State signee also totaled 1,450 yards and 22 touchdowns on 72 receptions and scored three times on punt returns.

DB, MJ Graham, Westmoore, Sr., 6-0, 175: Graham started at quarterback and played a key role in a tenacious defense. As a standout defensive back, he grabbed the interception that sealed the Jaguars’ upset of Jenks. At quarterback, he threw for 1,844 yards and rushed for 1,239.

DB, Dax Noles, Norman, Sr., 6-0, 195: Noles, who is set to continue his career as an OU preferred walk-on, made a big impact in several ways for the Tigers. He had 134 tackles and five interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Noles also finished with 23 receptions for 494 yards and eight scores, 35 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and he had two special teams returns for scores.

DB, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Westmoore, Sr., 5-11, 180: Patterson-McDonald boosted the Jaguars as they made a turnaround for a 7-5 season. The OU signee had 59 tackles and a team-best 18 pass breakups.

More: Heritage Hall's Andy Bass, future Sooner, named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of Year

Special teams

Moore's Liam Evans kicks a field goal during a high school football game between Moore and Westmoore at in Moore, Okla., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

K/P, Liam Evans, Moore, Sr., 5-10, 175: Evans, who will continue his career as an OU preferred walk-on, went 8 of 9 on field goals and didn’t miss an extra point. He hit two 51-yard field goals, one against Edmond North and one against Bixby.

KR, Rodney Fields Jr., Del City, Sr., 5-9, 200: A star tailback, Fields also showed his speed and elusiveness on special teams. As a kick returner, the Oklahoma State signee recorded 330 yards and a touchdown to complement his 1,605 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards.

PR, Trystan Haynes, Carl Albert, Jr., 6-2, 170: Haynes bolstered the Titans as an electric punt returner, averaging 39.1 yards per return with three touchdowns. Excelling on offense and defense, he also finished the season with 1,009 receiving yards and four interceptions.

More: 2023-24 Oklahoma high school football coaching carousel: Beggs coach David Tenison retires

Big All-City Coach of the Year: Mike Dunn, Carl Albert

Given Carl Albert’s deep football tradition, it’s tough to have a season that stands out among the other championship seasons, but Dunn made it happen. The Carl Albert alumnus coached the Titans to only their second undefeated season in program history. With a Class 5A state championship victory over Del City, Carl Albert claimed its 18th championship, tying Jenks for the second-most in Oklahoma high school football.

More: Which Oklahoma high school football players are committed to FBS programs?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 Big All-City HS football first team