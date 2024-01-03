Heritage Hall's Andy Bass, future Sooner, named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of Year

Heritage Hall quarterback and 2024 OU preferred walk-on Andy Bass was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Bass threw or 3,144 yards and 34 touchdowns this past season for the Chargers, who went 14-1 and reached the Class 3A state title game. The 6-foot, 205-pound quarterback also ran for 1,480 yards and an additional 31 touchdowns.

Bass is a three-star prospect who's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma for the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to OU on Aug. 24.

He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee during the Class 3A state championship on Dec. 2.

In addition to recognizing the nation's top high school athletes on the field, the Gatorade Player of the Year award also honors those who excel in the classroom and in the community.

Bass is an executive board member for Cleats 4 Kids, an organization that gives sporting equipment to underserved children in Oklahoma. He also volunteers his time to the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA), a wheelchair football club and community flag football team that he coaches.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football recruit Andy Bass named state's Gatorade Player of Year