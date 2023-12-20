Oklahoma State football flips LaDainian Fields from TCU on National Signing Day

LaDainian Fields saved a surprise for early signing day.

The Del City star back flipped his commitment from TCU to Oklahoma State and officially joined the Cowboys’ 2024 class on Wednesday as a defensive back.

Fields is joining his cousin and Del City senior running back Rodney Fields Jr. at OSU. Rodney, who shut down his recruitment after an OSU offer, posted two words in reply to the Cowboys’ announcement about LaDainian: “He’s home!”

LaDainian Fields initially committed to TCU on Aug. 5, and at that time, the Cowboys hadn’t offered. During his senior season, he compiled 1,450 receiving yards and 22 offensive touchdowns as Del City reached the Class 5A state championship game against Carl Albert. He also finished the season with seven interceptions, and Del City coach Robert Jones declared him “the best player in the state.”

After those highlights, OSU decided to jump in. Fields announced Dec. 11 he had landed an offer from the Cowboys.

He has chosen the alma mater of Jones, a former Cowboy cornerback.

Fields also had offers from Kansas State, Washington and Washington State. He was No. 10 in The Oklahoman's latest Super 30 rankings for the 2024 recruiting class.

