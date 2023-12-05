2023-24 Oklahoma high school football coaching carousel: Lorenzo Williams out at Westmoore

As Oklahoma high school football playoffs wrap up, the coaching carousel is spinning again.

The Oklahoman has created this tracker for keeping up with hires and departures in the Oklahoma City metro and beyond. This will be updated as news is announced.

Dec. 4: Lorenzo Williams will not return as Westmoore football coach

After winning the District 6A-I-1 Coach of the Year award, Lorenzo Williams is no longer Westmoore's football coach.

"Moore Public Schools and Lorenzo Williams have parted ways regarding football coaching duties," district athletic director Brian Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Coach Williams remains on the teaching staff and will serve as a track coach."

Williams, who played football at Midwest City and Missouri, had led the Jaguars since April 2016.

This year, Westmoore had its first winning season since 2020. The Jaguars went 7-5 with a state quarterfinal appearance, and they defeated two east-side teams in Broken Arrow and Jenks, a state finalist.

Across social media, many members of the Westmoore community have voiced their support for Williams. District administrators have not disclosed the reason for relieving him of his football coaching duties.

Westmoore head coach Lorenzo Williams talks with players as the Westmoore Jaguars play the Bixby Spartans in High School Football at Moore High School Stadium on Oct. 20, 2023 in Moore, Okla.

