OU football commit Xavier Robinson repeats as MaxPreps Oklahoma HS Player of the Year

For the second straight season, Xavier Robinson is the MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year.

High school sports outlet MaxPreps announced the state-by-state awards Tuesday, and Robinson won after securing back-to-back Class 5A state championships with Carl Albert. The senior OU commit joins Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman in Nevada and Jadyn Davis of Providence Day in North Carolina as the only players to win their states’ awards this year and last year.

Robinson wasn't the only Oklahoman to receive MaxPreps recognition. Fellow OU commit David Stone, a five-star IMG Academy defensive lineman who grew up in Del City, was named a first-team MaxPreps All-American.

Robinson rushed for 1,789 yards and 34 touchdowns on 229 carries this season, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. He also had 12 receptions for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

More: Oklahoma high school football: 3 questions ahead of National Signing Day for 2024 recruits

Carl Albert’s Xavier Robinson (21) runs for a touchdown during the 5A high school football state championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

In the state championship game, Robinson accounted for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Carl Albert defeated Del City, 35-14. He finished his high school career with 5,290 rushing yards.

The No. 4 player in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings of the state’s top senior football recruits, Robinson had received the 2022 MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year award after setting Carl Albert’s all-time rushing record. As a junior, he had 276 carries for 2,594 yards and 39 touchdowns, earning The Oklahoman’s Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Former Bixby running back Braylin Presley, the previous MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year, also received the award in back-to-back years.

Hallie Hart covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Hallie? She can be reached at hhart@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @halliehart. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Hallie's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU commit Robinson repeats as MaxPreps Oklahoma Player of the Year