Mailbox: Ohio State football fans aren't going to let Michigan's boasting go unanswered

On Ohio State football

To Brian: I got a chuckle out of Mickey Geslak’s take on Ohio State and Michigan's newfound place at the top of college football world. Obviously Geslak had is head in the sand for the last 20 years. Ohio State was usually at the epicenter of college football for most of this period, amassing 12 major bowl or playoff wins, playing in five title games, winning two. Michigan has won exactly three major bowls or playoff games over the same span. Let’s not forget that Michigan took a powder on playing the Buckeyes in 2020, a sure victory for OSU, and then most likely cheated their way to victories in 2021 and 2022. Geslak and Michigan fans have always been a little touchy considering seven of Michigan’s purported national titles came before Charlie Chaplin was a movie star or most people had indoor plumbing.

Franz Kabelka

A Michigan football player celebrates the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

To the editor: I don’t understand why Buckeye fans are upset about the Michigan championship. It’s their first undisputed in 75 years while the Bucks have won four. Also, OSU’s record verses UM is 40-32-3 during the last 75 years.Mick Hause, Pickerington

To Franz, Mick: Michigan earned the right to gloat. While the Wolverines cheated last year and the early part of this season, they put together a respectable late run to the title. Whether that title is taken away remains to be seen.

Jan 17, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ross Bjork speaks during an introductory press conference for Ohio State University’s new athletic director at the Covelli Center.

On Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork

To the editor: Welcome to Columbus, our new athletic director Ross Bjork. Retiring AD Gene Smith says you will make an immediate impact, and I hope so. I suggest you start with ending the tumultuous reign of Chris Holtmann as head OSU basketball coach. I am sure Mr. Holtmann is a swell guy off the basketball court but his results on the court don't merit his retention as coach. And, by the way, get your "sorry, but you are fired" speech ready if coach Day doesn't beat the team up north this year.

Michael N. Oser, Columbus

Nov 22, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17), a former Blue Jackets captain, and current Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner (38) faceoff during the first period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on November 22, 2023.

On the Columbus Blue Jackets

Dear Mr. White: 1. Props to Michael Arace for the literary reference to Armand Gamache in Monday's column about Aaron Rodgers in Monday's paper. Elegant. 2. Why did the CBJ trade Nick Foligno? 3. Karma will find the mean spirited bully who maligned C.J. Stroud pre-NFL draft.

Joan Stack, Columbus

To Mr. Stack: 1. Mike likes to show the rest of us here that he's smarter and more cultured than we are. 2. I won't pretend to know why the Blue Jackets do anything. 3. Many, primarily the Carolina Panthers, have been proven wrong by Stroud.

