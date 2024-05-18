Advertisement
PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Will anyone catch Xander Schauffele on Moving Day?

yahoo sports staff
It's Moving Day at Valhalla.

Saturday at the PGA Championship begins with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.

Right behind him, though, is a stampede of golfers ready to pounce in Louisville. Collin Morikawa is a shot back. Sahith Theegala played his way into the final group. Scottie Scheffler, despite his arrest, shot a 66 on Friday and is in T4 to start the third round. Bryson DeChambeau is right with him, too. We could go on.

Tiger Woods, however, is not in that stampede. He fell to 7-over after a rough start on Friday, and was among those who missed the cut. The good news, is the weather looks good after a long day of rain on Friday.

No matter how it shakes out, Moving Day is sure to be very eventful.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler's new caddie

    Scottie Scheffler's normal caddie, Ted Scott, won't be on the bag today. Scott flew home to attend his daughter's high school graduation. This was planned well ahead of time. Scheffler's friend and PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne will take his place today.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele has led after both rounds at the PGA Championship. Historically, though, that's not the best sign for him.

  • Ryan Young

    Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scheffler's arrest

    There's apparently no body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest on Friday morning.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler (USA) holds an umbrella while waiting at the second hole during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about the lack of body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Round 3 begins shortly

    Round 3 begins at 11:28 am ET. For full tee times, click right here.

    They will be playing in threesomes, with those atop the leaderboard starting on No. 1, the back half starting on No. 10

    Here are some featured groups from Saturday:

    12:45 PM Brooks Koepka (-7), Taylor Moore (-7), Aaron Rai (-6)

    12:56 PM Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre (all -7)

    1:07 PM Tony Finau (-8), Dean Burmester (-8), Harris English (-7)

    1:18 PM Bryson DeChambeau (-9), Austin Eckroat (-8), Viktor Hovland (-8)

    1:29 PM Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard (all -9)

    1:40 PM Xander Schauffele (-12), Collin Morikawa (-11), Sahith Theegala (-10)

  • Round 2 is in the books and ...

    78 players made the cut (-1). Per Elias Sports Bureau, that's the most ever, bettering the previous record of 71 at the 2006 Open.

  • Jay Busbee

    We're going to finish Round 2!

    Round 2 is scheduled to resume at 9:40 a.m., and Round 3 will start shortly after that once tournament organizers know exactly who will be playing where. Round 3 will be a two-tee start with three-man groupings; it's going to be a jam-packed course out there today.

  • Jay Busbee

    Fog delays end of Round 2, start of Round 3

    As of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, we're still not yet done with Round 2 of the PGA Championship — a half-dozen groupings are still on the course — and Round 3 is yet to begin. Fog has enshrouded the entire course, and play can't start until it lifts — can't play golf if you can't find your ball, after all.

    Here's the official PGA report:

    "UPDATE: Resumption of Round 2 is DELAYED until further notice due to heavy fog. The resumption will be 30 minutes after conditions are playable. Round 3 Starting Times will be a split tee start in groups of 3 off of #1 & #10 tees from approximately 11:17 AM - 1:40 PM."

    The good news is, weather seems stable for the rest of the weekend. So while we might have a crowded course for the next couple days, we ought to be able to get the whole tournament done on time. Knock on every piece of wood you can find.