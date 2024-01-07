Mailbox: Readers come to defense of former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State football

To the editor: Rob Oller bears a huge responsibility for Ohio State’s loss to Missouri. If McCord had stayed and played in that game, OSU would have won. But Oller’s consistently negative columns denigrating McCord throughout the season, even when OSU was winning 11 games, fed such an outpouring of blame on this quarterback its obvious it had to be a big reason why McCord left. Why stay and take all that grief, week after week? And then be blamed for losing to Michigan? One player didn’t lose that game. Sure, he had an early interception, which was a mistake. But the second late one can as much be blamed on Marvin Harrison Jr. And what about the referee not seeing Burke’s interception in the end zone, giving Michigan a touchdown? Or what about the defense not being able to stop Michigan in the second half? But McCord took the blunt of the blame for the loss. And Oller’s cute, snarky denigrating criticisms were too much to for the young man to take. So, its very understandable he said, “I’m outa here.” Factual commentary is fine. But Oiler should take his negative opinions elsewhere. He doesn’t belong in the paper.

Andy Jones, Galena

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is congratulated by fans as he runs off the field following the Buckeyes' 35-7 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 9, 2023.

To Andy: I, personally, blame Rob for a lot of things, but McCord skipping town is not on him. As our Bill Rabinowitz reported, the reasons McCord left were his desire for a guaranteed starting job and for more money, and I don't believe Rob has the power to make either of those a reality. If he does, he needs to quit his day job.

Hi Brian: It isn’t bad for a coach to tell a player he has to compete for his job. Not at all. But to do that after a big loss, publicly, was clearly scapegoating that player. It served Ryan Day’s purpose, too, in that all the blame for the Michigan loss has shifted to McCord. Do that in private. He was basically telling McCord he was being replaced, and Kyle had no choice but to leave. Yes, McCord is no Justin Fields or C.J. Stroud, but that (Michigan) loss wasn’t just him. Defense could not get a stop, coach runs off 30-plus seconds to attempt a 52-yard field goal. There were other factors. The way Day acquiesced to the fans and threw a 21-year-old kid under the bus for his one loss as a starting QB reeks of poor character. It was very surprising to me given how he’s handled other issues, e.g. the Harry Miller situation and others. The pressure of the UM game clearly affected Day’s judgment during the game but also after losing. I’m disappointed.

Steve Huggins

To the editor: Will history repeat itself? The last time OSU saw a quality quarterback transfer after spending years learning his trade in the Buckeye School of Almost Champions, that transfer student won a Heisman Trophy. Can you say, “Now introducing this year’s national champions … The Syracuse Orange!”

Jim Slone, London

To Jim: Predicting Syracuse to be in playoff contention isn't as crazy as some might think. Remember, the Orange don't play Florida State or Clemson and face Miami at home.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) talks to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) following their 14-3 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

To the editor: As an ex-Ohioan and still loyal Buckeye fan, I was amazed to see Marvin Harrison Jr. on the OSU sideline during the OSU-Missouri travesty. If he wanted to support the team, why didn't he have on a helmet and uniform? I didn't see any other deserters on the sidelines, but how could Day allow any of them to be there? Woody must be turning over in his grave!

Gregory DeSylva, Rhinebeck, New York

To Gregory: I admire an opt-out who still wants to be a good teammate. And just wait to see how many times Woody turns over when told one of the reasons Ohio State's quarterback left was that he wanted more money.

Dear Mr. White: Usually when I want to emphasize a sports result, I'll break it into three words, like: Really. Great. Game. For the Cotton Bowl, I can only come up with three syllables: Pit-I-Ful. Hard to imagine, but if Pickerington High School had played Missouri, the worst they could have done would have been to score three fewer points than the Buckeyes. Ouch!

Brad Colegate, Columbus

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) walk off the field after losing 14-3 to Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Dear Editor: The Cotton Bowl blatantly showcased the current warts on the face of college football. Allowing players like Kyle McCord and Chip Trayanum to enter the transfer portal before their team completes the season makes for unwatchable bowl games. Combine that with star players like Marvin Harrison Jr. choosing the sanctity of an upcoming pro career over the chance to support teammates on the field in the final game of the season is insulting and an affront to the coaching staff, university and fan base which have supported that player throughout his college career. At the very least, healthy players who choose to abstain from participating with their teammates in a bowl game should be precluded from traveling to the host city, thereby relinquishing their spot on the traveling squad to eager players thrilled to compete and represent their school in a nationally televised prime-time contest.

Observing similar defections from high profile coaches including Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley in recent years before seasons end in pursuit of the almighty dollar while at the expense of their jilted teams was even more unpalatable and nauseating.

Thankfully, the transition to a 12-team playoff beginning next season would appear to alleviate much of this mess, thereby significantly increasing the number of relevant postseason games while ostensibly mandating participation of key players and coaches until all games are concluded.

Jonathan Gurian, Columbus

To Jonathan: I look forward to next season, when the biggest beef will come from the team that finishes 13th.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

To the editor: There’s no arguing that the 2023 Buckeyes defense is good - very good. The one concept I don’t think is emphasized is setting the edge. Repeatedly this season they gave up chunks of yardage because they lost outside contain. As the season has worn on, more teams have recognized this and taken advantage of it. And one more thing: How do you get an assessed a delay of game penalty after a timeout or on a punt?

Greg Keeler

To the editor: Opt-outs should be required to pay back scholarship money. Not fair to teammates, fans or school.

Fred Kegel

To Fred: Harsh penalty. Where would those opt-outs get that money? That's a steep price for a lot of kids who might not have gone to college without the athletic scholarship.

Dear Editor: After reading the article “Are bowl games really worth the hassle anymore?” by Dan Wolken of USA Today, and watching the Buckeyes lose in the Cotton Bowl, his citation of Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, was most impactful!

In referring to the current portal system Kiffin said “It’s a terrible system … where free agency starts while the season is still going.” Kiffin compared the current system to free agency opening a few weeks prior to the NFC or AFC playoffs.

Perhaps the NCAA should change the system so that the portal doesn’t open until after the national championship game. Or a player can enter the portal after his team’s season (including bowl games) is completed. Or if you enter the portal prior to either of the above situations you must sit out a portion of the next season at your new school.

Joe Palazzo, Grove City

To the editor: Student athletes? Transfer portal, players coming to one school and taking endorsement money and leaving before playing a single game or guys playing for a different team each year, sign stealing espionage, players refusing to play because they might get hurt, coaches with world-class records probably getting fired. Yes, that’s college football today. And a conference with a team in New Jersey and two in California?

Thanks, NCAA, for ruining the fun. I’m tired of all the crap and done with college football. Give me the NFL, the new standard of purity in the sport. College football is more like Roller Derby.

Jay Smith, Columbus

On Columbus' top 10 stories of the year

Dear Brian: Rob Oller is an excellent columnist (despite what some of your readers say) and everyone is entitled to their opinion. But when Rob publishes a list of the biggest Columbus sports moments of 2023 and doesn't include the passing of one of the greatest Buckeyes ever, well, he blew it on this one. Frank Howard was not only a two-sport All-American at OSU, but a local kid who became a terrific major leaguer and later a coach and manager. On top of that, he was considered one of the nicest guys in pro sports. He is right there with Archie Griffin.

To see Bob Knight, a total jerk and embarrassment to Ohio State, on Oller's list, and to see Howard wrongfully omitted, turns my stomach. If anything, I would have put Frank 's death in the top five.

Michael Holliday, Poulsbo, Washington

On high school sports

Dear Editor: While the OHSAA is thinking of adding tourney divisions, they should add a “Schools that heavily recruit" division. There is no mystery as to why some schools in Ohio are often competing for the state championships year after year. Is it because they have better athletes that just happen to go to that school? No. This puts local high schools at a huge competitive disadvantage. When kids from any local school district who have grown up and live in the area that a school draws from have to compete with kids recruited from all over, the local kids are at a huge disadvantage before the game even starts. If the OHSAA really wants to "level the playing field" as they profess, then put the “recruiting” schools in a class by themselves. Then see who wins the state championships. Those kids and schools are the real state champions.

Chet Ridenour Sr., Worthington

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) celebrates after a touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

On the NFL

Dear Editor: I have been waiting patiently for “Bengal” Rob Oller to apologize for his biased reporting of the Ohio NFL teams. Earlier this year, he was quick to write off the Cleveland Browns while mentioning their past failures. All the while ignoring Cincinnati’s gaffes which include the Burfict Moment, the End Zone Dance and the Late Hit. Well, we have come to the season’s end and the Browns are going to the playoffs. The Bengals … not so much.

Ned Lindsey

To Ned: And at the end of this season, the Bengals will have played in three Super Bowls and the Browns none.

