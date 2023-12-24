Mailbox: Syracuse football fan thanks Ohio State's Ryan Day for the gift of Kyle McCord

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State football

To the editor: As a proud Syracuse graduate and die-hard sports fan, I want to thank Ryan Day for buckling under the pressure of being the OSU football coach and losing to Michigan. As one of the worst teams in the ACC, the Syracuse Orange just landed the equivalent of Joe Namath. Quarterback Kyle McCord will be revered in upstate New York. Fans will root for a young man who plays hard, completes passes and carries himself with dignity and respect. Your loss, coach Day, is our gift in 2024. Happy New Year!

Barb Seckler, Columbus

To Barb: Syracuse got a bargain in landing a veteran quarterback who is 12-1 as a starter. And while the Orange struggled this year, they have a favorable schedule next season that might allow McCord to put up some good numbers. They don't play Florida State or Clemson and face Miami at home.

Quarterback Kyle McCord will face a favorable schedule in his season at Syracuse.

Dear Editor: College players want to play their sport and show their stuff. I believe that is the main reason for all the athletes entering the transfer portal. With the number in the transfer portal getting bigger every year, why not just decrease the number of scholarships that schools can give out? Say, from the current 85 to 70. That way, more players get a chance to get on the field. There are so many players (who never play) on the sidelines for college football games it looks like the lines for a Black Friday Sales event at Walmart.

Chet Ridenour, Worthington

Thomas Worthington senior defensive tackle Francis Brewu signed his letter of intent with Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Brewu is shown with schoolmates.

To Brian: Not so long ago, national letter of intent day for signing high school recruits was in February and the few players who transferred weren't going to play anyway. Now, while teams are preparing for important bowl games with many players choosing to sit out or transfer, coaches are also scrambling to sign recruits during this earlier signing period as well as recruit players from the transfer portal with NIL money now an essential part of all of this. There's got to be a better way.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes reacts Jan. 2, 1973, as he watches his team go down to a 42-17 defeat at the hands of Southern California in the Rose Bowl. (AP Photo)

To the editor: Saint Woody Hayes tried to instill character, honor and pride of being a football Buckeye to his players. I remember his players were required to do charitable hospital visits, dress with dignity and be a loyal Buckeye team player. The current football climate and some Buckeye players are more interested in playing portal monopoly, trying to get the most NIL cash that they can and playing football for themselves and not the team or the school. Coach Hayes RIP because I think the current football players would bring tears of sorrow to your eyes.

Michael Oser, Columbus

Dec 9, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; The Columbus Crew celebrate with the Philip J. Anschutz Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles FC in the 2023 MLS Cup championship game at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

On the Columbus Crew

To Brian: I enjoy The Dispatch very much. That being said, I feel I need to comment about the recent MLS title won by the Crew: It's soccer. Who cares?

Rod Johnson, Zanesville

To Rod: The 21,000 fans who regularly packed Crew games at Lower.com Field this year would beg to differ. Same with those who attended the packed post-championship rally downtown.

On Bill Belichick

To the editor: As a lifelong fan of the Browns, I remember when coach Belichick was replacing Bernie Kosar due to “diminished skills.” With the Patriots' 3-11 record, I can’t help but think his skills as a coach have diminished. Karma is a bear.

John Stumpf, Worthington

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mailbox: Syracuse football fan thanks Ohio State for Kyle McCord