Mailbox: Hail to the Victors! Michigan football fans have their say to Ohio State fans

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State football

To the editor: Michigan finally wins a College Football Playoff championship. Hail to the Victors. I have to laugh at the ridiculous Ohio State fans/coaches having a meltdown over an 11-1 regular season. Why does it seem these fans are stuck in the 1960s? News flash: Ohio State and the Big Ten have not been the center of the college football universe for some time. Alabama and the SEC are. Not surprising, since Alabama has the greatest college football coach ever and the South is where the migration of population and jobs have been going for quite some time. Ohio State has a pathetic 2-11 record in bowl games against SEC teams. Looks to me that Day is becoming unhinged. He first kicks his first-year 11-1 starting QB to the curb and now fires the safeties coach from a defensive unit that was one of the bright spots for the season. I’m sure more purging will be coming. I have to wonder is it possible for the Ohio State fan base’s expectations to get any more out of whack than where they are today?

Mickey Geslak, Galena

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

To Brian: The next time you visit the ocean and find yourself strolling along the shoreline, casually pick up the first seashell that you see and gently hold it up to your ear. What's that sound you're hearing? That's the sound of Ohio State fans crying over Michigan's national championship. Hail! Hail! To Michigan the Leaders and Best!

Jim Branscome, Newark

To Mickey, Jim and everyone else in blue: Congratulations on the title. Michigan certainly was great at the end of the season. It's a shame, though, that such a solid team will be forever linked with the cheating scandal that preceded its great run. On that note...

To the Editor: As a longtime Buckeye fan, I would like to congratulate the so-called team up north (SCTUN) for their championship run. However, I simply cannot due to the cheating. When OSU violated NCAA rules by selling trinkets to purchase tattoos, the Buckeyes had to vacate all their victories for that season and were ineligible to play in the BCS championship game. That year, they were the only undefeated team (12-0) in the five BCS conferences and had a legitimate claim to the national title. The selling of the trinkets did not directly affect competition on the field, whereas the SCTUN cheating directly affected competition, so the SCTUN should receive harsher punishment by vacating wins and the NCAA title.

Clinton Allen, Gahanna

Editor's note: The basic outline here is right, but more specifically, NCAA violations resulted in the wins from Ohio State's 2010 season being vacated, the Buckeyes finished 6-7 in 2011, and it was the undefeated 12-0 team of 2012 that was prevented from playing in the postseason.

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) is pressured by Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during overtime in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian calls defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat, an Outland Trophy finalist, and Byron Murphy II the best interior linemen tandem in the country and the anchor for a defense that leads the nation in third down efficiency and red zone defense. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

To Brian: I fail to understand the excitement over Kansas State QB Will Howard. Is Ohio State looking for some kind of savior from the portal prospects? Don't they have enough talent both on hand and coming in with which to work? I prefer not to have an outsider causing more issues. What if he gets injured or doesn't perform as expected? Day is back to square one. I don't care if the "hope" is Will Howard, Will Smith or Tim Tebow. OSU should have stayed with McCord until after the Cotton Bowl, and I think fans would agree. But that hope is now buried.

Injuries certainly plagued the team the last two seasons. And the current thinned-out roster will need to urgently get up to speed for Ohio State to recover quickly. No doubt, coach Day is humbled – another hope – and the athletes must play for him more than ever. Sorry, but Day isn't going to be fired because of Michigan. I wonder if fans would be happier if Day went 10-2 or 9-3 but defeated his rival? What if he hands play-calling over to an OC and still loses to them? Jim Harbaugh is a winner as an athlete and NFL coach. His program rules the Big Ten roost. I don't think he's going anywhere with the opportunity to win more records and honors until he retires. Ohio State can't seem to bring their "A game" when it's Michigan despite their annual recruiting success.

Looking to the portal for a more experienced QB isn't the answer. Justin Fields (a UGA transfer) sought and received NCAA approval and began as a sophomore, encouraged by friend Dwayne Haskins, who went pro. It starts with individual goals – setting an example for others paired with personal sacrifice will take this team further. You go with what you've got and rebuild. My "coachspeak" can only go so far. The future is anyone's guess.

Larry Cheek, Dublin

To Larry: Don't expect the quarterback job to be Howard's right off the bat. Day has put too much time into Devin Brown to not allow another good competition to take place.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) walk off the field after losing 14-3 to Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

To the editor:

Horror On Elm St

Hoping the Bowl would be a real dandy,

We headed to Texas for sweet Cotton candy.

In the Big D we were making a stand!

Our band out there, The Best In The Land!

For 3 quarters at least, it was close and exciting.

3 points on the board and our nails we were biting.

As the game ground on, nobody could score.

It was like death in the trenches of a no-win war.

Then our defense it tired, too much was expected.

And the offensive pulse could not be detected.

Our guns were all silenced, our arms at a loss.

Our air force was grounded, no bombs could they toss.

The squad was depleted with no one to lead.

Was there no one at all to fill in that need?

With McCord, Brown, and Kienholz all missing in action;

Could a portal senior give us some traction?

We’ll never know, it will never be clear.

But one thing’s for sure, a new Day is near!

Like the horror on Elm St in November ‘63,

For Buckeye faithful another Day Of Infamy!

And if Tupac were here, ain’t no trashin' or teasin':

He’d say, ”Good luck Bucks! Beat Michigan next season!”

Tom Tuohy, Columbus

To Tom: I've got to say, the Tupac part at the end was a plot twist to me.

On college football

Dear Mr White: College Football News 2029: For the second consecutive week, Alabama has won the Quarterback Pool. Justin James, currently with Clemson, will start for the Tide this week. Last week’s transfer, Boom Atkinson, was injured in a non-football incident shortly after arriving in Tuscaloosa. While the content of the winning bid package remains confidential, it is rumored to include an airplane. Atkinson told the Associated Press that he is considering retirement to the small Caribbean island he purchased recently. In other Pool news, competition is heating up for next week’s DL bidding. Robert “Moose” Mokeski, who has recorded six sacks in his three-week tenure at Michigan, is expected to fetch the highest bid. Mokeski is dissatisfied with coach Nick Saban’s requirement that he attend practices. “I don’t need no stinking practices,” he said last week.

Kevin F. Duffy, Columbus

Folk trio Peter Paul and Mary perform during the peace march, 1967. (AP Photo)

To the editor: Where have all the flowers gone? The old song by Peter, Paul and Mary reminds me of NCAA football. Where has all the sanity gone? 43 bowl games with some at 50% win/loss, NIL, transfer portal, NFL draft, Big Ten with 18 teams, 13-0 team not in playoffs, playoff tickets up to $5,000 each etc.

It truly is an athlete/student not a student/athlete situation with money as a foundation for decisions. Where does it end? How much money has to be made before football becomes a college sport again, not a spinning wheel of dollars using human sacrifice as its avenue to wealth?

Andy Rudy, Upper Arlington

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco runs out onto the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland.

On the Cleveland Browns

Dear Brian: A huge shout and thank you to Michael Arace for his column about Joe Flacco and the Browns for completely capturing the sentiments of this very long-suffering Browns fan. I lived through the drive, the fumble, the move (to Baltimore) and the fumbling, bumbling incompetence of the Browns front office since the return of the franchise to Cleveland 25 years ago. With very few exceptions, I felt like I was in a barren desert the entire time but never did I actually feel that I could not continue calling myself as Browns fan until the day the Browns signed Deshaun Watson. I was not only bothered by the character issues but also the ridiculous $230 million guaranteed contract that came with him. I had reached my limits. Then came Joe Flacco. Almost from the minute I watched Joe take his first snap from center, I felt better than I had felt maybe going all the way back to the day the Browns left Cleveland for Baltimore. I have since retrieved all my Browns gear from storage and will be having fun watching the Browns again. Thank you, Joe Flacco, and thank you, Mike Arace, for completely nailing this fan's feelings about my beloved Brownies. By the way, I hope your readers appreciate what a remarkable writer they have in Mike Arace. (I’m no relation). I lived in a large-market city with some of the best sports writers in the business, and Mike’s writing is right up there with the best of them.

Matthew McGuire, Columbus

Hi Brian: I read your response to Ned Lindsey’s feedback on Rob Oller’s biased reporting, favoring the Bengals over the Browns. Mr. Lindsey ended his writing with: “We have come to a season’s end and the Browns are going to the playoffs. The Bengals … not so much.” To which you replied: “And at the end of this season, the Bengals will have played in three Super Bowls and the Browns none.” While I normally like a snarky comment from time to time, I must point out that the Bengals have won as many Super Bowls as the Browns. None. Being Super Bowl champion is what really matters, not being a runner-up. I’m sure none of the Bengals fans will tell you they are satisfied with just being in the Super Bowl.

Steve Roth, Westerville

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers lost 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

On Bill Belichick

To the editor: Spite is generally bad, but I would like to thank letter writer John Stumpf for pointing out the "diminishing skills" of Bill Belichick. I've been waiting for that joke for 30+ years and it was very satisfying. Good riddance to the man whose secret to success was cold disregard for human relationships and common decency.

Christina Salvage, Columbus

More from the Mailbox:

Readers come to defense of former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord

Syracuse football fan thanks Ohio State's Ryan Day for the gift of Kyle McCord

Will Ohio State football fans watch Kyle McCord become another Joe Burrow?

Some are supportive, but plenty of Ohio State football fans are angry at Ryan Day

Big Ten was unfair to Jim Harbaugh, and Dispatch coverage couldn't be more biased

Readers have opinions on Michigan football cheating and want Jim Harbaugh fired

Readers unhappy with Ohio State football, officiating, newspaper deadlines

Ohio State football's Dallan Hayden could be a treat to watch next year

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mailbox: Hail to the Victors! Michigan football fans have their say to Ohio State fans