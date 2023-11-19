Mailbox: Readers have opinions on Michigan football cheating and want Jim Harbaugh fired

On Michigan football

Dear Brian: As Jim Tressel knew our players traded jerseys for tattoos and Pat Fitzgerald had to have known of the traditional hazing occurring at Northwestern, Jim Harbaugh's "plausible deniability" is a farce. His dismissal should happen soon if UM has any of the ethics they profess.

Michael Holliday, Poulsbo, Wash.

To the editor: Michigan’s attempt to use the courts to excuse them from following Big Ten Conference rules is an abuse of the justice system. The conference is within its rights to suspend the coach, and Michigan is contractually bound to follow conference rules.Michigan is stealing time and resources from a public that needs the courts for legitimate purposes. Anyone who would steal from the public would certainly steal signs from competitors, but that is not the issue. Michigan’s abuse of the justice system is the crime here.I have no agenda against Michigan, but when a powerful organization abuses a sovereign justice system, the people must stand against it.Jason Smith, Alpharetta, Georgia

Jim Harbaugh will not be coaching against Ohio State next week.

To the editor: What a great football weekend! I do have a question: When the Michigan "temp" coach invoked the Lord and then began to swear on live TV like a sailor, isn't that against the teachings of the deity he just acknowledged? I don't think we know if Jesus swore, but one would assume he didn't. Wonder if he'll get fined by the FCC for swearing on live TV?

Scott Boden, Columbus

To the editor: How to penalize U. Michigan financially, assuage and benefit their Big Ten opponents and maintain TV coverage and revenue? Make every Michigan game against a Big Ten opponent next season an away game.

John Reeve, Powell

To the editor: Hail to the victor Stalions!

Paul Rietz, Union, Maine

To the editor: I suggest a new name for the Michigan Football team, formerly the Michigan Wolverines and now the Michigan Cheater - ines!

Ashley Pike, Winona

To all, from Brian: I think we're all sitting back, popcorn in hand, marveling at this bizarre story as it unfolds. It's going to be one remembered for a long time − like Ohio State's tattoo scandal and USC's Reggie Bush debacle − and will make a great Netflix documentary someday.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and ESPN analyst Joey Galloway walk on the field at Met Life Stadium before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

On sports broadcasters from Ohio State

To the editor: Joey Galloway honorable mention? Big miss, Rob (Oller).

James Oxley, Powell

To James: To Rob's point, it says something about the depth of TV talent Ohio State has produced when someone as good as Galloway is not a slam-dunk top pick.

Virginia running back Mike Hollins (7) carries the ball in the second half against Pittsburgh at Scott Stadium.

On Virginia football

To Brian: Most people remember the shooting deaths of three University of Virginia football players on Nov. 13, 2022. Another player, running back Mike Hollins, who was shot in the back, recovered and returned to the team last March. His own story is worth reading. UVA finished 3-7; 1-6, last year. The Cavaliers didn't look any more promising this season, especially after being drubbed by Tennessee in the opener and losing a squeaker to James Madison, despite two TDs by Hollins. UVA went 0-5, and though things looked bleak the team had made progress, losing two games (vs. North Carolina State, Boston College) by 3 pts. each. Finally, their first win came over William & Mary.

Recently, the Cavaliers have gained respect in the ACC with an upset of previously undefeated North Carolina, with three TDs by Hollins, and by taking Miami into overtime before losing, with two more TDs by Hollins. Virginia's remaining opponents will be equally tough tests. Any leader wants to finish well, giving his team the opportunity to win, and Hollins carries this "burden" - a love for his former companions, determined to honor their character regardless of the results. He and his teammates will ultimately prevail, personifying the tribute: "UVA Strong 1-15-41," remembering Lavell Davis Jr. (1), Devin Chandler (15) and D'Sean Perry (41). A trio of smiles they will never forget.

Larry Cheek, Dublin

