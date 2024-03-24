Mailbox: Did Ohio State basketball make right choice in hiring Jake Diebler?

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State basketball

To the editor: So, Ohio State hires an assistant coach as its next head basketball coach, who worked for the guy they fired because he didn't win enough, who has no previous head coach experience, no conference championships, no conference tournament championships, no NCAA Tournament wins and who, along with the current assistants, helped guide the team to a 10th place B1G finish. What was the process here? The players liked him, the alumni liked him, so they hired him? Everyone liked Randy Ayers until they didn't.

The school had a chance to make a splash with an experienced, successful coach and chose not to. It would be enlightening to know the coaches they spoke with about the position. Let's hope the hire turns out to be a good one.

Doug Reed, Grove City

To Doug: I, too, am extremely surprised that a flashy new athletic director didn't make the splashy hire. There is enough cash and history at Ohio State to go bigger, but Ross Bjork sees something special in Jake Diebler and the timing of it all to stay in house. My controversial pick would have been to make a run at Sean Miller and test how much he loves Xavier.

To Mr. White: Why does the NIT continue? It can't be for the money. Even with the early games played in the high-seed home arenas, the attendance is weak, even with tickets starting at $18. The NIT is totally irrelevant and some call it the Nobody's Interested Tournament. It is not even a good consolation prize since the "best" team in NIT was considered to be the 69th best team in Division I college basketball. I applaud the schools this year that declined to participate in the NIT when they did not make the big dance. The only players and coaches who are interested are those seeking one more chance to audition for a spot in the pros or the transfer portal. I think it is an embarrassment for the Buckeyes to be part of this farce.

Raymond D'Angelo, Westerville

To Raymond: What was left of the NIT was hurt even more by the transfer portal. The NIT used to be a nice place for a coach with a young team to get more games in and keep building something. Now a coach has little idea who will be on the team next year. Or next week.

On sportsmanship

To Brian: As a follow-up to Summers’ article in last week’s Mailbox, I totally agree with his assessment of the state of college basketball … which I now call “Basketbrawl.” But instead of blaming the players, coaches or the referees, I would like to point the finger of blame and shame at the CBS Sports executives who want profits above player safety and the NCAA executives who are responsible for setting the guidelines for rule enforcement.

March Madness generates huge ratings and profits for CBS and the NCAA. The “Madness” in March Madness is what the CBS Sports executives want. That Madness occurs when there are upsets, like a No. 2 seed losing to a No. 15 seed, etc. And Basketbrawl increases the chances for an upset. Basketbrawl allows a team with lesser talent in shooting and playmaking to increase its chance of winning. An example of this occurred on Jan. 27, 2007, when the Greg Oden-led Buckeyes hosted the Michigan State Spartans at the Schott. Ohio State would advance to the NCAA national championship game that year while Michigan State would barely get invited and then lose in the second round. Going into the game, Michigan had a 4-3 conference record and Ohio State had a 6-1 conference record, so the Spartans needed to win this game at any cost. In my opinion, the Spartan coaches instructed their players to commit assault and battery on Oden. The Spartan centers and forward combined for 17 fouls, most of which did not involve a play on the ball. Oden was repeatedly assaulted with hard fouls. On one play, Oden was undercut and fell to the floor like a sack of potatoes. Oden made 11 of 14 free throws in that game. Even though the game was played in Columbus, Ohio State barely won by the score of 66-64.

The way to end Basketbrawl is for the NCAA (1) to instruct the referees to enforce flagrant fouls when they occur like the current rule book specifies and (2) to change the rule on blocking so that when an Illinois star drives down the lane and bowls over the Buckeye defensive player, instead of being a foul on the defensive player, there should be a turnover like a three-second violation. This will result in a safer game for the players, but many sports fans will be upset and want the referees to “let them play,” aka play Basketbrawl. Soon, a college basketball player will be seriously injured, paralyzed or killed, and then, and only then, will CBS and the NCAA agree to implement any changes.

Dave Horning, Circleville

On the Masters

To the editor: CBS' year-round promotion of the Masters has always struck me as if they are promoting a religious event more than a sporting event. My reply:

With the hallowed Masters golf tournament just days away, I again worry if I am worthy of watching.

After all, this is golf’s most sacred event, held at its most revered venue. This is the place that has Amen Corner, beds of virgin flowers, immaculately conceived greens and where all (even the pine trees) bow to the greatest traditions in golf. The TV announcers talk in even more hushed tones than normal. There is even a Last (winner) Supper.

In fact, if the course was around when Mary birthed her only child, it would have been the perfect place to do so (if they had accepted women).

No, I don’t feel worthy. I am, after all, just a mere mortal.

Don McCarthy

