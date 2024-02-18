Mailbox: Should Ohio State call Dawn Staley in basketball coach search?

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State basketball

To the editor: The Dispatch's Rob Oller spurred the ouster of Coach Holtmann. Oller undoubtedly is pleased with himself. Buckeye basketball will be hopelessly lost unless Oller's acumen is a part of the search committee for a fresh target for his petty writing.

Dan Finn, Worthington

Nov 15, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann reacts during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Merrimack College Warriors at Value City Arena. Ohio State won 76-52.

To Dan: Rob would be flattered to learn you think he has that kind of power, but he does not.

To the editor: May the Buckeyes hire the best coach available, regardless of gender. Make a great offer to coach Dawn Staley of the University of South Carolina women's program and see if she wants to be the pioneer.

Doug Shoemaker, Westerville

To the editor: Hey. Hire Dawn Staley right now.

Frank Ferre, Sturgeon Bay Wis.

South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley during the NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Thursday, February 15, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

To the editor: The next OSU basketball coach was born in Ohio, loves Ohio State, is a basketball genius and would be a stellar recruiter of roundball talent. He loves a challenge and taking the OSU basketball program and attendance on par with football maybe enough to leave LA glamour behind. Of course, LeBron James already has a job, but no reason not to shoot for the stars.

Michael Oser, Columbus

To Doug, Frank, Michael: Dawn Staley would be a much better choice than LeBron. Even if Oller is added to the search committee.

On deer hunting

To the editor: Re: “Hunting numbers up: More deer on the landscape now than at any point in Ohio's history’” (Feb. 11): A 10-year study of deer management strategies by Cornell University determined that, according to the lead researcher in the school’s Department of Natural Resources, “recreational hunting does not control the deer population, and it does not help in reducing deer impacts.”

Deer are experts in self-management, reproducing based on the availability of food and habitat. When hunters cause a sudden, unnatural drop in the population, the surviving deer breed more and produce more sets of twins. Hunting natural predators such as bears and coyotes exacerbates the problem. While it’s laughable for humans to refer to another species as “overpopulated,” the solution to higher numbers of deer isn’t more hunting. It’s less.

Michelle Reynolds, Research Specialist, Hunting & Wildlife, The PETA Foundation

More from the Mailbox:

New Ohio State AD Ross Bjork shouldn't let timing get in way of coaching changes

Reader calls for 'no trash talk' truce between Ohio State, Michigan football fans

Ohio State football fans aren't going to let Michigan's boasting go unanswered

Hail to the Victors! Michigan football fans have their say to Ohio State fans

Readers come to defense of former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord

Syracuse football fan thanks Ohio State's Ryan Day for the gift of Kyle McCord

Will Ohio State football fans watch Kyle McCord become another Joe Burrow?

Some are supportive, but plenty of Ohio State football fans are angry at Ryan Day

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mailbox: Should Ohio State call Dawn Staley in search for coach?