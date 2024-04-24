LSU basketball’s Jordan Wright named to First-Team All-Louisiana squad
After an impressive season at LSU in his final season of eligibility, graduate student men’s basketball guard Jordan Wright has been named to the First-Team All-Louisiana basketball squad by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Wright, who came in this season as a transfer from Vanderbilt after playing four seasons with the Commodores, averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 2023-24. The Waggaman, Louisiana, native who attended The Dunham School scored in double figures in 18 straight games at one point this season.
While it was another difficult season in Baton Rouge, Wright played a key role as the team improved from 2-16 to 9-9 in SEC play, earning a bid to the NIT in the process.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭
Jordan Wright has been named to the 2023-24 All-Louisiana First-Team by the LSWA!
🔗 https://t.co/GLNunHgfXh | @JoWright32_ pic.twitter.com/0bJi2aPk4w
— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 24, 2024
Here’s the full All-Louisiana team.
First Team
Shahada Wells, G, Gr., McNeese, Fort Worth, Texas
17.8 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, Southland Conference Player of the Year, SLC Newcomer of the Year, Major Madness First-Team All-American
Isaiah Crawford, F, Gr., Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
16.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, Conference USA Player of the Year, CUSA Defensive Player of the Year, NABC All-District First Team
Daniel Batcho, F, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech, Paris, France
15.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, Conference USA Newcomer of the Year
Diante Smith, F, Sr., Nicholls, Fort Walton Beach, Florida
16.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference
Jordan Wright, F, Gr., LSU, Waggaman, Louisiana
15.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game
Player of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese
Newcomer of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese
Freshman of the Year: John Awoke, Bossier Parish Community College
Coach of the Year: Will Wade, McNeese
Second Team
Kobe Julien, F, R-Jr., UL Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
17.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, Second-Team All-Sun Belt
Kevin Cross, F, Sr., Tulane, Little Rock, Arkansas
17.5 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference
Christian Shumate, F, Jr., McNeese, Chicago, Illinois
12.1 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Caldwell, G/F, Sr., Southeastern Louisiana, Prairieville, Louisiana
15.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference
Kintavious Dozier, G, Jr., Grambling, Lanett, Alabama
13.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference
Third Team
Kashie Natt, G, Jr., LSU-Alexandria, Rayville, Louisiana
17.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year
Jordan Johnson, G, Sr., New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee
21.3 points per game, 3.8 steals per game, Second-Team All-Southland Conference
Jamal Gibson, F, Fr., SUNO, New Orleans, Louisiana
21 points per game, 15.8 rebounds per game, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year
DJ Richards, F, So., McNeese, Houston, Texas
11.4 points per game, 45.1 3-point shooting percentage, Southland Conference All-Tournament Team
TJ Jones, G, 5Y, Xavier, Opelousas, Louisiana
14.0 points per game, 4.8 assists per game, First-Team All-Red River Athletic Conference
Seth Thomas, F, Sr., Centenary, Kilgore, Texas
16.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
Honorable Mention (Appeared on at least 25 percent of ballots)
CJ Carpenter, G, Sr., LSU-Shreveport, Natchitoches, Louisiana
Joe Charles, F, Jr., UL Lafayette, Carencro, Louisiana
Tra’Michael Moton, G, Gr., Grambling, Shreveport, Louisiana
