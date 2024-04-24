LSU basketball’s Jordan Wright named to First-Team All-Louisiana squad

After an impressive season at LSU in his final season of eligibility, graduate student men’s basketball guard Jordan Wright has been named to the First-Team All-Louisiana basketball squad by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Wright, who came in this season as a transfer from Vanderbilt after playing four seasons with the Commodores, averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 2023-24. The Waggaman, Louisiana, native who attended The Dunham School scored in double figures in 18 straight games at one point this season.

While it was another difficult season in Baton Rouge, Wright played a key role as the team improved from 2-16 to 9-9 in SEC play, earning a bid to the NIT in the process.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭 Jordan Wright has been named to the 2023-24 All-Louisiana First-Team by the LSWA! 🔗 https://t.co/GLNunHgfXh | @JoWright32_ pic.twitter.com/0bJi2aPk4w — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 24, 2024

Here’s the full All-Louisiana team.

First Team

Shahada Wells, G, Gr., McNeese, Fort Worth, Texas

17.8 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, Southland Conference Player of the Year, SLC Newcomer of the Year, Major Madness First-Team All-American

Isaiah Crawford, F, Gr., Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

16.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, Conference USA Player of the Year, CUSA Defensive Player of the Year, NABC All-District First Team

Daniel Batcho, F, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech, Paris, France

15.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, Conference USA Newcomer of the Year

Diante Smith, F, Sr., Nicholls, Fort Walton Beach, Florida

16.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference

Jordan Wright, F, Gr., LSU, Waggaman, Louisiana

15.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game

Player of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese

Newcomer of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese

Freshman of the Year: John Awoke, Bossier Parish Community College

Coach of the Year: Will Wade, McNeese

Second Team

Kobe Julien, F, R-Jr., UL Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

17.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, Second-Team All-Sun Belt

Kevin Cross, F, Sr., Tulane, Little Rock, Arkansas

17.5 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference

Christian Shumate, F, Jr., McNeese, Chicago, Illinois

12.1 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Caldwell, G/F, Sr., Southeastern Louisiana, Prairieville, Louisiana

15.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference

Kintavious Dozier, G, Jr., Grambling, Lanett, Alabama

13.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference

Third Team

Kashie Natt, G, Jr., LSU-Alexandria, Rayville, Louisiana

17.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year

Jordan Johnson, G, Sr., New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee

21.3 points per game, 3.8 steals per game, Second-Team All-Southland Conference

Jamal Gibson, F, Fr., SUNO, New Orleans, Louisiana

21 points per game, 15.8 rebounds per game, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year

DJ Richards, F, So., McNeese, Houston, Texas

11.4 points per game, 45.1 3-point shooting percentage, Southland Conference All-Tournament Team

TJ Jones, G, 5Y, Xavier, Opelousas, Louisiana

14.0 points per game, 4.8 assists per game, First-Team All-Red River Athletic Conference

Seth Thomas, F, Sr., Centenary, Kilgore, Texas

16.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Honorable Mention (Appeared on at least 25 percent of ballots)

CJ Carpenter, G, Sr., LSU-Shreveport, Natchitoches, Louisiana

Joe Charles, F, Jr., UL Lafayette, Carencro, Louisiana

Tra’Michael Moton, G, Gr., Grambling, Shreveport, Louisiana

