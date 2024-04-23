Kendrick Bourne explains why Brandon Aiyuk fits in Patriots offense

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been steadfast in his pursuit of former teammate and current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

He doubled down on his want for Aiyuk to join the New England Patriots in an interview with Boston.com’s Khari Thompson.

“I want [Brandon] Aiyuk. He’s my guy, and I think he’ll fit in,” said Bourne. “Just being a one-on-one receiver at X. He can take a whole half of the field and dominate and create a lot of attention for himself. That’s big in our offense, the X receiver?”

Aiyuk would undoubtedly give New England a top-tier receiver. He is coming off a season that saw him record 76 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. The price tag will reportedly be steep for him but it would give New England a true top weapon.

Bourne has been trying to recruit Aiyuk on social media over this past month, and he obviously isn’t abandoning those efforts. It remains to be seen if this move will actually come to fruition.

Nevertheless, it would be fun to see the receiver in a Patriots uniform

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire