Kendrick Bourne continuing to recruit Brandon Aiyuk to Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has already tried recruiting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Patriots. However, Bourne ramped up his recruitment over the weekend.

There was an initial report that Aiyuk requested a trade from the 49ers. However, the wide receiver’s agent shut down the report. There have been rumors surrounding the wide receiver ever since the beginning of this off-season, and he has been linked as a player the Patriots could potentially show interest in, if the 49ers are willing to trade him.

Aiyuk could provide a spark to the Patriots’ passing game. He tallied 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He would immediately become New England’s top wide receiver, and he would give them that playmaking weapon they have been missing over the years.

In the meantime, Bourne has been hard at work trying his best to recruit the wideout.

@Patriots let’s get em! You getting all the targets u want! 👀👀 https://t.co/AdPOwPRsnh — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) April 14, 2024

It may seem like a bit of a longshot, especially given New England’s offseason strategy and trends to this point. Nevertheless, the draft is coming up. The organization has the draft capital to make something big happen.

Now, it’s up to them to seize the opportunity.

