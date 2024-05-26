Is Jaylen Brown the Boston Celtics’ best player?

Jaylen Brown exploded for a 40-point performance as the Boston Celtics secured their second straight win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (May 23). His impressive performance came hot on the heels of being snubbed in the All-NBA voting process. Furthermore, Brown’s performance helped the Celtics continue working toward a potential spot in the NBA Finals.

When speaking on a recent episode of ESPN’s “NBA Today,” former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins declared that Brown is the best player on Boston’s roster. The debate between Brown and Jayson Tatum has been raging for years and often overlooks the value the pair bring to the table as the best wing duo in the NBA.

Nevertheless, Brown is enjoying the best season of his career. He’s thriving as an interior and mid-range scorer and has emerged as an elite on-ball defender against some of the most talented players in the NBA.

In truth, it doesn’t matter who the best player on the Celtics roster is. What matters is that everyone is working toward the bigger goal and sacrificing for the team.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire