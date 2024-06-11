Luka Dončić reportedly had pain-killing injection ahead of NBA Finals Game 2, likely needs another for Game 3

Luka Doncic has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the postseason. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić had a pain-killing injection ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics to address his thoracic contusion, ESPN reports.

He's expected to need another ahead of Game 3, per the report. The Celtics and Mavericks are scheduled to play Game 3 in Dallas on Wednesday. The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead after sweeping the first two games in Boston.

“I feel good," Dončić told reporters on Tuesday. "I don’t want to give any more details, but I feel good.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said on Sunday that Dončić suffered the chest bruise sometime during Game 1 while either taking a charge or diving for a loose ball.

Dončić has been playing through ankle and knee injuries throughout the playoffs. He was downgraded from probable to questionable ahead of Sunday's Game 2 with the addition of the thoracic contusion to his status. He was cleared to play after pregame warmups.

Dončić initially appeared unaffected by the injury while posting 23 points in the first quarter of Game 2. He slowed down in the second half and finished the game with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He also turned the ball over eight times and struggled to stay in front of Boston ball-handlers on defense.

The Celtics blew open a 54-51 halftime lead to double digits before fending off a late Dallas rally in the 105-98 Game 2 win.

Kristaps Porzingis dealing with 'rare' leg injury

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, announced on Tuesday that Kristaps Porzingis has a "torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon" in his left leg and is day-to-day ahead of Game 3. Porzingis sustained the leg injury in Game 2. The Celtics noted that the injury is not related to a calf injury that sidelined him for 10 previous playoff games and described it as "rare."

Porzingis was notably hobbled after the injury. He tallied 12 points and four rebounds while playing in limited second-half action.