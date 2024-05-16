Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have stepped up for the Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series so far, especially in Games 3 and 4 of the second round series.

And that is what they are supposed to do as the twin stars of a contending team with the best regular season record for the 2023-24 season. But given the past failures of the Celtics in other postseasons to secure winnable games in earlier rounds, this is a promising development for Boston’s hopes of finally hanging Banner 18 this summer. The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis recently looked back on how the Jays played in the Cavs series on a recent pod.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their thoughts on Brown and Tatum’s play against Cleveland in the second round.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire