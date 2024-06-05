Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis confirms return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday

Porzingis, who has not played since April 29 after suffering a calf injury, told reporters Wednesday that he will play Thursday vs. the Dallas Mavericks

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis will return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, the forward confirmed Wednesday.

Porzingis, who has not played since April 29 with a calf injury, told reporters that he will play tomorrow after missing 10 playoff games with his injury.

BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis says he will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/gF6JRvcz15 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 5, 2024

Porzingis suffered a non-contact calf injury during Game 4 of the first round against the Miami Heat. During that span, the Celtics finished off the Heat 4-1 before defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1, and sweeping the Indiana Pacers to win the Eastern Conference finals.

Porzingis's return was previously reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. Per Charania, Porzingis successfully participated in multiple scrimmages in the past few days, indicating that he is healthy enough to return to the court.

Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis (calf) has completed multiple scrimmages in recent days and is expected to return to action for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Dallas on Thursday night barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porzingis has been sidelined since April 29. pic.twitter.com/3kdyvJQyqt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2024

Porzingis teased his return on Tuesday while responding to a question about being in top form, according to The Athletic's Jay King. Porzingis said that he was unsure about whether he was at 100 percent yet: "Good question. I don't know. We'll see," he said.

Kristaps Porzingis on whether he’s 100 percent: “Good question. I don’t know. We’ll see.”



He said he’s planning to play in Game 1. He said every day gives him a bit more time to get even better and he’s working toward that. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 4, 2024

Despite hoping to return last week, Porzingis was eventually ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 27. Prior to that game, Porzingis had been "accelerating his on-court ramp up" in order to make his return. It is unclear what caused the delay in Porzingis' return.

The 7-foot-2 forward, who has averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds this season, has missed 10 total games with the injury.

Although the Celtics have done well in the postseason without him, Porzingis will be an added boost as they face the Mavericks, and continue the push for Boston's first NBA title in 15 years.