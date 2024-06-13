Ben Rohrbach
Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 3 live updates, score, highlights and analysis as series shifts to Dallas
Heading into Wednesday night's Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in an unenviable position down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics.
Game 3 on Wednesday will provide Dallas the comforts of home, but the Mavericks face an uphill climb with NBA history working against them as they look to make this a series. Per ESPN, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Finals have a 31-5 (86.1%) record.
With Kristaps Porziņģis' "rare" injury holding him out of Game 3, the Mavericks may have some hope, but Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving will need some support in the scoring department. Can they pull off a win and avoid going down 3-0, with Game 4 on Friday night?
How to watch Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 3
Date: Wednesday, June 12
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV
Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
