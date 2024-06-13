Advertisement
Live

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 3 live updates, score, highlights and analysis as series shifts to Dallas

ben rohrbach · vincent goodwill · jake fischer
1

Heading into Wednesday night's Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in an unenviable position down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics.

Game 3 on Wednesday will provide Dallas the comforts of home, but the Mavericks face an uphill climb with NBA history working against them as they look to make this a series. Per ESPN, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Finals have a 31-5 (86.1%) record.

With Kristaps Porziņģis' "rare" injury holding him out of Game 3, the Mavericks may have some hope, but Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving will need some support in the scoring department. Can they pull off a win and avoid going down 3-0, with Game 4 on Friday night?

  • Date: Wednesday, June 12

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Live8 updates
  • Ben Rohrbach

    For Luka Dončić and the Mavericks, a little help could go a long way

    Following his team's Game 2 loss in the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said, "We've got to find someone to join Luka [Dončić] and Kyrie [Irving] in that scoring category," and that's an understatement.

    The Mavericks, who trail the series, 2-0, also need more scoring from Irving, but the other shooters in their rotation — P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green — averaged a combined 28 points on 37.7% shooting (15.8 3P%) through the first two games of the Finals. During three previous playoff rounds, those four averaged more points per game (33.2) on higher efficiency (45.1 FG%, 38.1 3P%).

    During the regular season, they averaged 32.9 points per game on 46.2% shooting (34.8 3P%).

    What is most interesting about those numbers: Their production through three rounds of the playoffs — upset wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves — was not exceptionally outlying, though their 3-point percentage improved from below average to well above.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fashion forwards

  • Dan Devine

    How Kristaps Porziņģis' injury impacts series for Celtics and Mavericks

    In the moments after Boston’s win in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no concern about the leg injury that center Kristaps Porziņģis appeared to suffer in the second half of the 105-98 victory.

    “No, he's good,” Mazzulla said.

    Neither, for that matter, did Porziņģis, who played just three minutes and 26 seconds in the fourth quarter of Game 2 before checking out for good with 4:40 to go.

    “Feeling good,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

    So … about that:

    All it took was a late-breaking news release, dropped just as the Celtics opened their media availability at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, to send sports fans and reporters alike searching for a med-school speed run that might allow them to become experts in the ins and outs of the medial retinaculum. (First step in the process? Learning there’s more than one of them.)

    The Celtics’ news-release claim that the “torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibalis tendon in [Porziņģis’] left leg” is a “rare injury” is backed up by the fact that athletic trainer and injury expert Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes says he has “only one real [comparison]” for the tear in his extensive database.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The calm before the storm

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jason Kidd talks adjustments

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Kyrie Irving remains the focus as the Mavs try to avoid a 3-0 hole

    The NBA Finals haven’t gone according to plan for Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić’s running mate who’s yet to put his stamp on this series.

    He’s seeing plenty of bodies, and they’re all equipped to defend him or at least make things tough. So far, they’re winning the battle — Irving hasn’t made a 3-pointer despite getting some good looks and is shooting just 35.1% through the first two games.

    What’s more, he hasn’t gotten to the line much and defensively the Celtics are putting him in spots where Irving has to be on the back line, meaning he’s more susceptible to being in foul trouble.

    In summation, if he doesn’t turn it around and quickly, the Dallas Mavericks will be facing elimination Friday night. Irving said he reached out to Dončić to take accountability for not playing well, saying he has to play better.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jack Baer

    Celtics rule out Kristaps Porzingis for Game 3

    If the Boston Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.

    The Celtics ruled Porzingis out for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday with a left leg injury.