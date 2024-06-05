Celtics trust issues, LeBron's free agency & NBA Finals predictions | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh to talk about the Boston Celtics and more.

The guys talk through their own trust issues about the Boston Celtics. Whether it’s the style of play, the soft path through the playoffs, or the disappointments on the resumes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it’s just hard to believe that the Celtics will dominate the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

In previewing tomorrow night’s game 1, the guys talk about Kristaps Porzingis’ health and how the Dallas Mavericks might attack him on defense to take advantage of a sore calf or rust from time off.

Vinnie and Tom go through some of the coaching news from the last couple of weeks (extensions for Ty Lue & Mike Brown, Brian Keefe earning the job in Washington) before discussing J.J. Redick, who appears to be the front-runner to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom points out that LeBrom James could be a free agent this offseason, and lays out a couple of teams that might be good fits for LeBron to join….if they were to draft Bronny James.

Finally, the guys each pick 5 current NBA players that they would like to see as head coaches in the NBA in the future.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts