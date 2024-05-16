Are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum sharing the load for the Boston Celtics better?

Has Jayson Tatum not quite playing like the All-NBA star that he is early in the Boston Celtics’ run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs opened up the door to fellow star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown turning into the leader of the team?

Brown has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, while Tatum has been solid if inefficient on offense, with occasional stretches of transcendent play. Do the Celtics need more from the St. Louis native? Is it possibly a boon to have one able to pick up the slack when the other has the yips (or too much defensive attention, depending on your point of view)?

In light of Boston’s recent play in their series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a closer look. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire