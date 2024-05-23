Celtics’ Jayson Tatum makes NBA’s 2024 First Team All-NBA

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has made the NBA’s Kia All-NBA First Team with a total of 85 first place votes and 34 second place votes for a total of 427 points, the lowest of his four First Team peers. Those peers include the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (495 points), Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (495 points), Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (493 points), and Giannis Antetokounmpo, (473 points).

The Second Team is made up of the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, and Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

And the Third Team is missing one conspicuous name in Jaylen Brown, but is comprised of the Suns’ Devin Booker, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, Lakers’ LeBron James, and Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire