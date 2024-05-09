Advertisement

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream start time, TV, tickets, schedule, League Pass

scott horner, indianapolis star
Caitlin Clark plays her first home game with the Indiana Fever when the Atlanta Dream visit for a preseason game. Clark scored 21 points in Indiana's preseason opener in a late loss to Dallas.

Clark's arrival as the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick has brought a rush of attention and ticket sales to the Fever, who bring back the 2023 No. 1 pick in Aliyah Boston and a host of veterans. Kelsey Mitchell (left ankle) is doubtful.

When do the Fever play tonight?

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the Fever game on?

This game is available through WNBA League Pass (free for this game). More information is available here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

7 p.m.

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

8 p.m., ESPN2

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

May 18, Sat.

at New York

1 p.m., ABC

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., ESPN

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

10 p.m., WTHR

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

10 p.m., Ion

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sun. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

