Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream start time, TV, tickets, schedule, League Pass

Caitlin Clark plays her first home game with the Indiana Fever when the Atlanta Dream visit for a preseason game. Clark scored 21 points in Indiana's preseason opener in a late loss to Dallas.

Clark's arrival as the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick has brought a rush of attention and ticket sales to the Fever, who bring back the 2023 No. 1 pick in Aliyah Boston and a host of veterans. Kelsey Mitchell (left ankle) is doubtful.

When do the Fever play tonight?

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the Fever game on?

This game is available through WNBA League Pass (free for this game). More information is available here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ 7 p.m. May 14, Tues. at Connecticut 8 p.m., ESPN2 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

