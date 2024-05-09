Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream start time, TV, tickets, schedule, League Pass
Caitlin Clark plays her first home game with the Indiana Fever when the Atlanta Dream visit for a preseason game. Clark scored 21 points in Indiana's preseason opener in a late loss to Dallas.
Clark's arrival as the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick has brought a rush of attention and ticket sales to the Fever, who bring back the 2023 No. 1 pick in Aliyah Boston and a host of veterans. Kelsey Mitchell (left ankle) is doubtful.
When do the Fever play tonight?
7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
What channel is the Fever game on?
This game is available through WNBA League Pass (free for this game). More information is available here.
Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Tickets for Fever games are available here.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
7 p.m.
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
8 p.m., ESPN2
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
May 18, Sat.
at New York
1 p.m., ABC
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sun. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
