How and when to (probably) watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever enter the 2024 WNBA season with high hopes. They showed improvement in 2023 and own the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, which is scheduled for April 15.

The WNBA has two conferences with six teams each. Eastern Conference teams: Fever, Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty and Washington Mystics. Western Conference teams: Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm.

How to watch Caitlin Clark (probably) and the Fever

The 2024 Indiana Fever TV schedule hasn't been released.

In 2023, Fever games were on Bally Sports Indiana, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV, and on the team's Facebook page. ESPN and ABC carry WNBA games, and any team with Caitlin Clark on the roster will likely get extensive national coverage.

How to buy Fever tickets

There has been a run on Fever season tickets since Caitlin Clark announced she would enter the WNBA Draft, but the team has several ticket options. Check them out here.

What number would Caitlin Clark wear with the Fever?

Probably No. 22. No Fever player used that number in 2023.

She took over the number of former Hawkeyes star Kathleen Doyle, a 2020 Fever draft pick.

"I didn't get to wear (22) in high school because Dowling always wore odd numbers," Clark said. "My birthday is January 22, so 22 is my number."

When can I buy a Caitlin Clark WNBA jersey?

The WNBA Store has Indiana Fever gear available, but nothing featuring Clark. But other sites are selling Clark/Fever jerseys in anticipation of Indiana selecting her No. 1 in the WNBA Draft on April 15.

2024 Indiana Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule; broadcast information will be updated as it is revealed; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ 12:30 p.m. May 10, Fri. vs. Atlanta^ 7 p.m. May 14, Tues. at Connecticut 8 p.m. May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m. May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m. May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut Noon May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m. May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m. May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m. May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m. June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m. June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m. June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m. June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m. June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m. June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m. June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m. June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m. June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m. July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m. July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m. July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m. July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m. Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m. Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m. Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m.

How the WNBA Commissioner's Cup works

Regular-season games in the first two weeks of June count toward the Commissioner's Cup standings. The leaders from each conference will play June 25 for the championship. Players will compete for a prize pool and an additional pool of money for charitable and civic organizations.

Indiana Fever tickets

Here's how you can get Indiana Fever tickets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

