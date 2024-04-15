Advertisement

Indiana Fever single-game tickets go on sale today to see Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

Jump on the Indiana Fever bandwagon today.

The team announced that single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale at 4 p.m. ET Monday at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.

CAITLIN CLARK FEVER: Sign up for our newsletter for best stories on WNBA

They play 20 regular-season home games, starting May 16 against the New York Liberty.

Indiana Fever 2024 home schedule

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV

May 10, Fri.

vs. Atlanta (preseason)

7 p.m.

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

7 p.m.

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m.

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m.

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m.

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago

1 p.m.

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta

7 p.m.

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m.

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m.

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m.

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m.

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m.

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m.

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m.

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m.

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m.

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

Sun. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever single-game tickets go on sale to see Caitlin Clark