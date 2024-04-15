Indiana Fever single-game tickets go on sale today to see Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston

Jump on the Indiana Fever bandwagon today.

The team announced that single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale at 4 p.m. ET Monday at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.

CAITLIN CLARK FEVER: Sign up for our newsletter for best stories on WNBA

They play 20 regular-season home games, starting May 16 against the New York Liberty.

Indiana Fever 2024 home schedule

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV May 10, Fri. vs. Atlanta (preseason) 7 p.m. May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m. May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m. June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago 1 p.m. June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta 7 p.m. June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m. July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m. July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever single-game tickets go on sale to see Caitlin Clark