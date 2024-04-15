Indiana Fever single-game tickets go on sale today to see Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston
Jump on the Indiana Fever bandwagon today.
The team announced that single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale at 4 p.m. ET Monday at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.
CAITLIN CLARK FEVER: Sign up for our newsletter for best stories on WNBA
They play 20 regular-season home games, starting May 16 against the New York Liberty.
Indiana Fever 2024 home schedule
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV
May 10, Fri.
vs. Atlanta (preseason)
7 p.m.
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
7 p.m.
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m.
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m.
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m.
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago
1 p.m.
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta
7 p.m.
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m.
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m.
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m.
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m.
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m.
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m.
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m.
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m.
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m.
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
Sun. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever single-game tickets go on sale to see Caitlin Clark