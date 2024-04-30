Illinois basketball player Coleman Hawkins set to enter NCAA transfer portal

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois may lose another basketball player to the NCAA transfer portal.

Senior Coleman Hawkins will put his name into the transfer portal by tomorrow's May 1 deadline, while still going through the pre-draft process, CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander reported Tuesday. Norlander says Hawkins will still consider returning to Illinois despite entering into the transfer portal.

Illinois basketball: Illini lose fifth player to NCAA transfer portal

Breaking—Illinois senior big man Coleman Hawkins will officially put his name in the transfer portal by tomorrow's deadline, sources tell @CBSSports. Hawkins (12.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37% 3PT) is also going through the pre-draft process and is still considering returning to the Illini. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 30, 2024

The 6-foot-10 was the third leading scorer for the Illini, averaging 12.1 points a game and posting a tied for team-best 6.1 rebounds. He led the team in steals (1.5) and blocks (1.1) in starting 35 of Illinois' 38 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Hawkins declared for the NBA Draft last week, becoming the only four-year player for Illini coach Brad Underwood out of high school.

What's next for Illinois basketball? Transfer portal, NBA, recruiting and more

By withdrawing from the draft and playing somewhere other than Illinois, Hawkins would be the sixth Illinois player to hit the portal following the Illini's run to the Elite Eight. Niccolo Moretti put his name in the portal on April 29, while Amani Hansberry (West Virginia), Sencire Harris (West Virginia), Dain Dainja (Memphis) and Luke Goode (Indiana) have each transferred and found new college teams for next season.

Illinois has already added four transfers: Carey Booth (Notre Dame), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville) and Jake Davis (Mercer).

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball player Coleman Hawkins set to enter NCAA transfer portal