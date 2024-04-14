Kylan Boswell transfer: Illinois basketball lands Arizona player, Champaign native

Kylan Boswell is heading home.

On Sunday, the Arizona transfer announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be returning to Champaign to play for Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball.

REQUIRED READING: Illinois basketball ranking: Where did the Fighting Illini finish in the final top 25 of 2023-24?

"First, I would like to thank Coach Lloyd and Arizona for the opportunities they afforded me. Humbled by this experience, I will always be grateful for my Wildcat family and wish them the best," Boswell wrote on X.

"It is important I focus on being the person I was raised to be and become the basketball player I am supposed to be. I know this requires great commitment, disciple and work. Champaign-Urbana has always been a part of my success and I will wear Illinois on my chest with pride. I am excited to pursue my dreams with Coach Underwood and his staff. Thank you Illini Nation for your love and support. I feel bless to be coming home."

Kylan Boswell stats

Boswell — who will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Illini — had his best season in Tucson, Arizona this past season. He started 36 of 37 games this season for the Wildcats while averaging career-high numbers with 9.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

In Arizona's first-round win over Long Beach State in the NCAA Tournament, Boswell had a career-high 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field. His 133 assists to just 63 turnovers ratio this season was the third-best in the Pac-12 this season.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Boswell's stats at Arizona:

2023-24: 353 total points, 133 total assists, 86 total rebounds, 52 total steals, 9.5 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, 39.4% shooting from the field and 38.0% shooting from beyond the arc

2022-23: 161 total points, 57 total assists, 55 total rebounds, 4.6 points per game, 1.6 assists per game, 1.6 rebounds per game, 45% shooting from the field and 39.0% shooting from the field

Kylan Boswell 247 rating

The 6-foot-2 guard, who finished with the most steals in a season (52) by a Wildcat since Kadeem Allen had in 2016-17, was the No. 22 ranked transfer in the portal this season by 247Sports.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranking as the No. 29 player in the 2022 recruiting class per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 5 point guard and No. 2 player from the state of Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Kylan Boswell transfers to Illinois: Stats, 247 rating, more to know