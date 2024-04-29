A fifth Illinois basketball player is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Niccolo Moretti will transfer with three years of eligibility, according ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony. The 6-foot-1 guard played in 18 games, averaging 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.8 minutes an outing.

NEWS: Illinois' Niccolo Moretti will enter the transfer portal, a source told ESPN. The 6'2 Italian point guard and NBA Global Academy graduate has three years of eligibility remaining. Will have a good market due to his pace, feel and pick and roll creativity. pic.twitter.com/i7pZPjPuNJ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 29, 2024

Moretti was a mid-season enrollee during the 2022-23 campaign, practicing with the Illini during the 2023 spring semester. The Bologna, Italy-native was an NBA Global Academy participant posting a 10.3 points and 3.5 assists a game during July 2022.

This is the fifth Fighting Illini player to transfer, joining Luke Goode (Indiana), Amani Hansberry (West Virginia), Dain Dainja (Memphis) and Sencire Harris (West Virginia), who all have found destinations for the 2024-25 season.

Illinois has already added four transfers: Carey Booth (Notre Dame), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville) and Jake Davis (Mercer).

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball loses fifth player to NCAA transfer portal