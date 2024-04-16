The NCAA college basketball transfer portal has claimed another Illinois basketball player.

Freshman Amani Hansberry has entered his name into the portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Hansberry's transfer comes a day after redshirt sophomore Sencire Harris put his name into the portal.

"After careful consideration and reflection I have decided it was the best decision for me to enter the transfer portal," Hansberry posted on his Twitter account. "Thank you to my family and friends who have kept me grounded during the decision process. Excited for what’s next! #AGTG"

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, playing in 19 games, but missed games due to a back injury. The four-star prospect out of Mount Saint Joseph (Maryland) tied a career-high with eight points in the Elite Eight loss to eventual national champ Connecticut.

Hansberry, Harris and Dain Dainja, who has already committed to Memphis, are the three Illinois players that entered the season following Illinois' Big Ten Conference Tournament winning season. The Fighting Illini have already added three transfers in Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville) and Jake Davis (Mercer).

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Another Illinois basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal