Illinois basketball adds mid-major guard from the NCAA transfer portal

Jake Davis of Mercer dribbles the ball during a game for the Bears. Davis announced his commitment to the Illinois men's basketball team in April 2024.

The Illinois basketball team is working the transfer portal once again.

The Illini added 6-foot-6 Mercer guard Jake Davis out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to the player's social media. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in starting 25 games as a freshman for the Southern Conference program, which finished 16-17 overall. He shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range in his first season of college ball out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

“He’s going to shoot the ball at a high rate,” his high school coach Jason Delaney told the Champaign News-Gazette. “He doesn’t take bad shots. That’s why he shoots such a good percentage. He’s going to take good shots. From an IQ standpoint, he’s going to make his teammates better around him."

Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal March 13, two days after Mercer announced it would not renew the contract of coach Greg Gary. Davis got looks from schools like DePaul, Butler, Wyoming and others. He joins the Illini with three years of eligibility remaining.

This is the second piece of offseason roster news for the Illini (29-9), whose season ended Saturday with a loss to top-seeded UConn in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. Illinois lost reserve big man Dain Dainja to the transfer portal on Monday.

Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers are the lone rotation players expected to return next season for Illinois, who also expect back redshirt returnee Sencire Harris and key freshmen Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Nico Moretti. They have a three-person high school recruiting class and are expected to continued to dip into the transfer portal to help fill the roster.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NCAA transfer portal: Illinois basketball adds Mercer guard Jake Davis