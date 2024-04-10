Illinois basketball adds former ACC player from NCAA transfer portal

Mar 2, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Tre White (22) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse defeated Louisville 82-76. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Former Louisville player Tre White has committed to coach Brad Underwood and the Illinois basketball men's basketball team, he announced on his social media Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-7 elected to transfer after one season at Louisville, one of 11 Cardinals to hit the portal after second-year coach Kenny Payne was fired on March 13. White averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31 minutes per game during his sophomore season for the Cardinals, who finished 8-24 overall and 3-17 in the ACC.

White shot 45.6% overall, 30% from 3-point range and 75% from the free throw line making him one Louisville's "more consistent interior scoring options and rebounders," according to Louisville Report.

"His game is characterized by versatility and proficiency across all three levels of scoring," wrote Kedric Prince of IlliniGuys.com. "With strength, physicality, and a reliable jump shot, White possesses the tools to make a significant impact on the court."

White joins former Mercer guard Jake Davis as the second transfer to join the No. 7-ranked Illini since their 29-9 season ended in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The Fighting Illini will be White's third school. The Dallas, Texas, native was recruited by Illinois, among others, out of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep. The four-star recruit landed at USC, where he made the Pac 12 all-freshman team after averaging 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 29 starts for the Trojans. He transferred to Louisville after one season at USC.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball: Former U of L player Tre White transfers to Illini