Houston Texans draft Marcus Harris with 7th round pick

Not only will Auburn have two representatives in Seattle next season in Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James, but two more former Tigers will also have two former players heading to the Lone Star State.

Former defensive lineman Justin Rogers was taken in the 7th round at No. 244 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Just three picks later, the Houston Texans used their 7th-round pick on fellow lineman Marcus Harris.

Harris was the No. 247 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, and the fifth former Tiger taken on day three of the event. Harris becomes the first Auburn player to be selected by Houston since the Texans chose Jay Prosch with the No. 211 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Harris is just the third former Tiger to be drafted by the Houston Texans, joining Prosch and Ben Tate (2010).

NFL.com says that Harris will make up for his lack of size (6-2, 286) by being explosive and with great instincts.

Harris punches above his weight class in the strength department, utilizing upper-body power and lower-body balance to fight the good fight. He’ll get moved around by bigger bodies, but he’s relentless and has the athleticism to find his way back into plays.

Nehemiah Pritchett began the day by being drafted in the 5th round by the Seattle Seahawks. DJ James followed suit in the 6th round. Jaylin Simpson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 5th round while Justin Rogers was taken in the 7th round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire