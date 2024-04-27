Seahwaks select Nehemiah Pritchett in 5th round of NFL Draft

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett became the first Tiger selected in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday. The senior defensive back was rising up draft boards as recently as Wednesday, and the Seattle Seahawks saw enough promise in the 23-year-old to select him with the 156th overall pick of the draft.

Pritchett is coming off a 2023 season in which he appeared in 9 games for Auburn, totaling 22 tackles, 4 passes defended, and 1 interception. His play earned him a spot in the Senior Bowl, where he further impressed scouts with his physicality and toughness.

The Jackson, Alabama native is set to join a young and talented Seahawks secondary featuring 2023 Rookie of the Year candidates Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. While the pair are virtual locks to earn starting roles on the outside in 2024, Pritchett could earn reps as a slot cornerback or backup to the two. He will also reunite with former Auburn linebacker Deric Hall, who was selected by the Seahawks in last year’s draft.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire