Dallas Cowboys select DL Justin Rogers in 7th round

Three former Auburn defensive backs found professional homes on day three of the NFL draft. Now it is the defensive linemen’s turn.

Defensive lineman Justin Rogers is the most recent Auburn prospect to be selected in the 2024 NFL draft, where he was taken with the No. 244 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the final round. He becomes the first former Tiger to be drafted by the Cowboys since 2005 when defensive lineman Jay Ratliff was taken by Dallas in the 7th round.

Rogers played one season for Auburn, where he made 17 total tackles in 13 games, totaling 375 snaps. Before his time at Auburn, Rogers played three seasons at Kentucky where he made 61 stops, five went for a loss.

NFL draft buzz shares that Rogers has several strengths such as great instincts and impressive burst. The Cowboys fill a need by adding Rogers to its defensive line.

Rogers joins Nehemiah Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson, and DJ James by being taken in the NFL draft. Pritchett was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round, with James joining him in the sixth round. Simpson was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round.

