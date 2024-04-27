Seattle Seahawks select DJ James in sixth round of NFL draft

The duo of DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett combined to make 60 tackles, record three interceptions, and break up 13 passes for Auburn’s defense in 2023.

The teamwork of James and Pritchett made quite an impression on the Seattle Seahawks as the franchise selected both corners in the 2024 NFL draft. The Seahawks selected Pritchett in the fifth round and followed suit in the sixth round by taking DJ James with the No. 192 overall pick.

James is the third former Tiger to be taken in the 2024 NFL draft, joining Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson, who was taken late in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Bleacher Report’s scouting report, James could be an early contributor in the NFL.

James is an intriguing prospect who has the desired length and speed to play the position in the NFL. He will need to continue to work on filling out his frame and increasing his functional strength, but he has the skills to build on. James is a high-level developmental prospect who has the potential to be a contributor early in his NFL career.

The Spanish Fort native spent his final two collegiate seasons at Auburn after beginning his career at Oregon. He recorded 75 total tackles with 4.5 going for a loss. He also broke up 21 passes while hauling in three interceptions. Last season, he made 38 tackles with two interceptions and 12 pass deflections, all career-highs.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire