Indianapolis Colts select Jaylin Simpson at No. 164 overall

The first two days of the 2024 NFL draft were quiet for Auburn, but day three has turned into a busy affair.

Nehemiah Pritchett became the first former Tiger to hear his name called in this year’s draft after the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the No. 136 overall pick in the fifth round. Just 28 picks later, safety Jaylin Simpson was cross off the waiting list. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Simpson in the fifth round at No. 164 overall.

Simpson played five seasons at Auburn, where he tallied 116 tackles, seven interceptions, and 14 pass deflections. Simpson nearly matched his career-best in tackles this season by making 36 stops, one fewer than his 2022 total. He did however reach a career-best in interceptions by hauling in four with one being returned for a touchdown. He recorded three interceptions in Auburn’s first three games of the 2023 season.

Simpson competed in four events during the NFL draft combine. Several highlights include a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 39.5″ broad jump. Simpson joins former Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould and former Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies in being fifth round selections by the Colts.

