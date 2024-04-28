Former Michigan State football safety Michael Dowell signs UDFA deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

The Dowell brothers were an institution at Michigan State football at the end of the Mark Dantonio era, with all three playing together at the same time. Michael Dowell transferred to Miami of Ohio back in 2022, and was able to impress teams with his pro day workouts enough to find a landing spot in the NFL, where he will sign with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).

Dowell will join his former teammates in Cincinnati, Rocky Lombardi and Joe Bachie, with Rocky also signing a new contract with the Bengals today as well.

Michael’s brother, Andrew, found good success in the NFL as a special teams specialist after starting as an UDFA, where he plays for the Saints.

