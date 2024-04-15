Former Spartans LB Joe Bachie signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Former Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie will return to Cincinnati for another season.

Bachie signed a one-year deal to return to the Bengals on Monday. The team announced the contract for Bachie.

Bachie is in his fifth year since starring for the Spartans, spending most of his career with the Bengals. Bachie joined Cincinnati via waivers from Philadelphia during the 2021 offseason. He has played in 35 regular-season games, including two starts for Cincinnati over the past three seasons and has recorded 43 total tackles.

We have re-signed exclusive rights player LS Cal Adomitis and unrestricted free agent LB Joe Bachie, each to one-year contracts. ➡️ https://t.co/YD9SPgQmgC pic.twitter.com/0oyRU2MPSF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 15, 2024

