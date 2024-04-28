Former Michigan State football QB Rocky Lombardi signs with the Cincinnati Bengals as UDFA

Rocky Lombardi will always be a hero to Michigan State football fans for his heroics against Michigan when he was the Spartans’ starting quarterback. Now, after spending a few season with Northern Illinois, Rocky will get his shot at the next level, signing a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).

Michigan State actually may have helped give Rocky an extra boost to get to this point, although he more than deserved the opportunity. The Spartans had Lombardi on campus to throw passes on their pro day.

Rocky will join former teammates Michael Dowell and Joe Bachie as undrafted members of the Bengals.

