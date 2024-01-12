Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell announces he is staying; signs 8-year extension

Florida State football fans can exhale.

Head coach Mike Norvell, who returned the Seminoles back to national prominence, announced on X (formerly Twitter) Friday that he was remaining at FSU.

Norvell, entering his fifth season, was viewed as a top candidate to replace legendary Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Saban announced his retirement Wednesday.

"GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!! The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff," Norvell tweeted. "Appreciate @PresMcCullough @SeminoleAlford and @Seminoles for continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee."

Norvell and FSU have agreed on an eight-year extension, the school confirmed. It will pay Norvell more than $10 million a year, according to Yahoo Sports.

“We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience,” Norvell said in a press release. “Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football.

"We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees. #KeepCLIMBing and Go Noles!”

In USA TODAY's database update of head coaching salaries from last October, only five coaches made more than $10 million in total pay.

Norvell, 42, had signed an extension last February paying him an average of $7.8 million dollars per season. The deal was extended to him through December 31, 2029.

“We are thrilled that Coach Norvell has reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State University and our student-athletes,” Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in the same statement. “Throughout his time at FSU, it has been clear how special he is as a person. He truly is so much more than merely a great football coach! His dignity, class, warmth, humility and professionalism is evident to anyone in his presence. We know how fortunate we are to have him as our head football coach, and our university is blessed to have him as one of its most visible ambassadors.

"As we move forward into a bright future, it is incredibly reassuring to know that Mike remained steadfast and focused on continuing his unifying, collaborative relationships with all of us at FSU. I am elated to continue this journey together."

Norvell was hired as FSU’s 14th head football coach on Dec. 8, 2019, after a successful stint as head coach at Memphis, going 38-15.

Norvell led the Seminoles to a 13-0 start and the ACC championship in 2023. Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff and lost to Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl after dozens of players opted out of the game.

A few minutes prior to Norvell's tweet, Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford sent out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) an emoji with black smoke coming out of a chimney.

It was accompanied with the hashtag #OneTribe, along with head coach Mike Norvell and President Richard McCullough tagged.

Norvell was among the candidates identified by the media to replace Saban.

Saban went 206-29 during his 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide, winning six national championships (three BCS, three CFP) and nine SEC championships.

Mike Norvell's quick turnaround at FSU football

Norvell's hiring started a new chapter for the FSU after head coach Jimbo Fisher left to take the head coach job at Texas A&M in 2016.

FSU went 11-14 under Willie Taggart, who succeeded Fisher, and 4-2 under Odell Haggins, who was interim head coach in between coaching vacancies.

FSU went 8-13 in Norvell’s first two seasons, infamously losing to FCS Jacksonville State in Doak Campbell Stadium, 20-17, on Sept. 11, 2021, which was the program’s first-ever loss to an FCS program.

The Seminoles went 3-6 in 2020 and 5-7 in 2021 posting back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 1975 and 1976.

In December 2021, the Seminoles saw the top-ranked high school player in the country, athlete Travis Hunter, flip on signing day from FSU to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State, a point in which fans were calling for Norvell to be fired.

However, things began to turn in 2022. FSU went 10-3, posting its first 10+ win season since 2016 and defeated Oklahoma, 35-32, in the Cheez-It Bowl. It also finished the season ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Mike Norvell's 2023 season at FSU football: ACC championship, CFP snub

This season, FSU returned to the top of the college football world, posting an undefeated regular season and winning the program’s first ACC Championship since 2014.

Norvell led the Seminoles to top 25 wins over LSU, Duke and Louisville. FSU also defeated Clemson for the first time since 2014 and in Death Valley for the first time since 2013.

The Seminoles fell short of College Football Playoff qualification, coming in at No. 5 in the final rankings. They were the first undefeated Power 5 team to not make the playoffs.

Mike Norvell wins Paul 'Bear' Bryant Coach of the Year Award

Norvell’s rebuilding efforts did not go unnoticed as he won the 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, becoming the first FSU coach to win the award.

He also won the 2023 Dodd Trophy, which is given to the head coach whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

Norvell went 31–17 overall and 19-13 in ACC play during his tenure as head coach at FSU. During his time at FSU, nine FSU football players were drafted into the NFL and several are expected to be drafted in this year’s event.

