OK, here are some of the meanest tweets about FSU football vs. Georgia in Orange Bowl

The Florida State football team came into Saturday's Orange Bowl against Georgia believing it deserved a chance in the College Football Playoff. They finished the regular season 13-0 and won the ACC championship thanks to a dominating defense that overcame an offense that struggled without Heisman candidate quarterback Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles were snubbed by the CFP committee, and the first half of the Orange Bowl gave FSU detractors plenty of ammunition. The Bulldogs ran up and down the field to a 42-3 lead, outgaining FSU 383-185 and averaging more than 11 yards per play. FSU freshman quarterback Brock Glenn went 7 of 22 for 121 yards and a late interception.

FAMU alum and comedian Roy Wood Jr. asked Twitter if the blowout proved Florida State didn't belong in the playoff, or if it's just a result of the dozens of opt-outs the Seminoles suffered before the game.

Ok so if most of FSU's best players opted out in protest or to prep for draft or transfer portal, then it seems like the only way to make more bowl games more relevant will be to expand the CFB playoff well past 16 teams. only way to make more bowl games relevant no? — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 30, 2023

The reason for the blowout can be debated, but a lot of fans on social media took the opportunity to laugh at Florida State. Let's see what they had to say.

The 39-point halftime lead is an Orange Bowl record. Beats the previous record from 2012.



42 points from UGA is the most since West Virginia's 49 points in 2012. — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) December 30, 2023

Florida St can lose 75-3 doesn’t change the fact they should have been in the playoff , and the 23 opt outs 12-13 starters would have played — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 30, 2023

I actually feel bad for Florida State. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 30, 2023

The onslought of bad-faith arguments about how this game validates anything about FSU's CFP candidacy are somehow even worse than the bad-faith arguments to leave FSU out of the CFP in the first place. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) December 30, 2023

Florida State in civil court when the ACC presents this #OrangeBowl as evidence pic.twitter.com/8SHstpxNgA — Pete Jolicoeur (@PeteJolicoeur) December 30, 2023

The Florida state legislature is going to pass a law saying schools can’t reference or teach students about this FSU game. — Ghost of Toyotathon Sales Event Past (@PanasonicDX4500) December 30, 2023

Florida State at halftime



pic.twitter.com/x2Vx6Z6Vph — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 30, 2023

The CFP Committee watching this Georgia vs. Florida State game pic.twitter.com/4zF6gT29zL — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) December 30, 2023

Me watching Florida State get absolutely crushed by Georgia #OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/SAQVziwtVS — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) December 30, 2023

Florida State should've been in the CFP, man. They clearly got robbed. It's just so unfair. pic.twitter.com/8GQXPfG3SE — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) December 30, 2023

Georgia vs Florida State pic.twitter.com/fYr3FrJUgP — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 30, 2023

The Committee to Florida State fans pic.twitter.com/HNwMYjpd3L — B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) December 30, 2023

FSU opens the 2024 season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, August 24 in Dublin, Ireland.

