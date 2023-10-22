Grading Florida State football: How do Seminoles grade following big win over No. 17 Duke

The magical run for Florida State football continued Saturday with a 38-20 victory over Duke at Doak Campbell Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 79,560.

The No. 4 Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) shut out the Blue Devils (5-2, 2-1) in the second half after trailing by a field goal. FSU grabbed its first lead of the game with 13:03 left in the third quarter on a two-yard rush by quarterback Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles out-scored Duke 21-0 in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as ten points twice in the second half.

FSU has now scored 30 or more points in 13 straight games and won as many games in a row, dating back to last season.

Offense: B

The offense found a way to score 30 or more points for the 13th straight game. But there were plenty of frustrations for the Seminoles throughout the night and especially in the first half against a talented Blue Devil defense.

Travis threw a pick-six on a deflected ball, which Chandler Rivers took in for a score in the second quarter to extend the Duke lead to 17-7.

Overall, Travis finished 27-of-36 passing for 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception - just his second of the season. He also led the team with 10 rushes for 62 yards and a score, including a long of 20, which led the team as well.

Rodney Hill led a running back group that was bottled up for most of the night and finished with 90 yards for the game. He had six rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Jaheim Bell led the team with eight receptions for 53 yards, while Lawrance Toafili added four receptions for 40 yards, including a 21-yard screen pass for a score. Fellow running back Caziah Holmes also added a seven-yard TD catch.

Johnny Wilson finished with five catches for 58 yards but left the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. Keon Coleman was limited to two catches for 54 yards but hauled in an important catch in traffic in the fourth to aid a scoring drive.

Defense: B+

If you break this into two halves, the first half deserved a 'D' and the second half was a perfect 'A+.' The Seminoles allowed 144 rushing yards in the first half but limited the Blue Devils to 53 in the second half, with a good chunk of that coming on the final drive to run out the clock.

The Blue Devils had just 92 total yards in the second half and 273 for the game.

Fabien Lovett played a huge part in the success of the Seminoles, as he recorded his first-career two tackles for loss game. He stuffed a run from Jaquez Moore for a four-yard loss in the fourth quarter after FSU took its first lead of the game and stalled a potential drive for the Blue Devils and forced them into a three-and-out.

The Seminoles did not record a sack but had Duke QB Riley Leonard playing under pressure all game, eventually knocking him from the game, when he re-injured his ankle.

Tatum Bethune added a TFL and Kalen DeLoach and Akeem Dent each had 0.5 tackles for loss.

Special teams: A-

The biggest play of the game and momentum changer for the Seminoles came after Duke took a 10-point lead. Deuce Spann - who stepped in for Winston Wright when he left the program to return kicks - took a kick back for a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to cut the lead to three.

It was the first career kickoff return in college for the former quarterback and Illinois transfer.

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald his his only field goal attempt from 32 yards in the second quarter and was perfect on his five extra point attempts. He is 8 for 8 this season on kicks.

A block in the back and another penalty in the return game are the only reasons this grade is docked at all.

Coaching: B+

Head coach Mike Norvell had a questionable call in the first quarter, deciding to go for it on fourth-and-one from his own 35. The play call was just as questionable, as the Blue Devils saw the run play coming and were able to stuff it.

The play gave the Blue Devils a short field and while the defense stepped up and forced a three-and-out, Duke was in field goal range and was able to extend its lead at the time.

However, Norvell's adjustment in the second half to get Travis more involved in the run game deserves praise. The majority of Travis' rush yards came in the second half and the rush offense had 114 yards in the second half compared to just 38 in the first.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his defense were more aggressive in attacking the run in the second half and stopped expecting the injured Leonard to rush the ball. This allowed the defense to take away the run game and hone in on the pass.

The Blue Devils were just 8 for 22 passing for 76 yards for the game, including just 39 in the second half.

Overall: B+

This wasn't FSU's best game. They struggled at times with the toughness Duke presented on defense and trailed by double figures twice.

But the team showed toughness and never wavered in front of a loud crowd on homecoming to win their 13th straight game.

The Seminoles are still a work in progress, but the victory over a scrappy Duke team shows they are ready to take on some of the better defensive teams near the top of college football.

