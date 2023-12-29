Tracking FSU football, Georgia opt-outs ahead of Orange Bowl matchup

After both teams narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, Florida State and Georgia have had multiple transfers and opt-outs heading into their Dec. 30 matchup in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nine FSU players have declared for the NFL draft and two injured Georgia players have opted out. Altogether, both teams have seen a combined 37 players enter the NCAA transfer portal, which opened on Dec. 4 and closes Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

Here are which FSU and Georgia players have opted out of the Orange Bowl.

Florida State opt-outs (healthy)

Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half Oct. 14, 2023, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

All of FSU's healthy opt-outs have declared for the NFL Draft.

Florida State injured players

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) waves to fans while being carted off after an injury against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State transfers out

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) throws the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Georgia opt-outs (healthy)

None

Georgia injured players

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17.

Both Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims did not travel with the team to Miami. Both are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. Bowers has also been dealing with a "nagging" ankle injury. Mims had high ankle surgery and missed much of the season. He left the SEC championship game due to an ankle injury.

Brock Bowers, TE, Jr.

Amarius Mims, OL, Jr.

Smael Mondon, LB, Jr.

Georgia transfers out

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here are FSU football's opt-outs heading into Orange Bowl against Georgia