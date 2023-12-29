Tracking FSU football, Georgia opt-outs ahead of Orange Bowl matchup
After both teams narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, Florida State and Georgia have had multiple transfers and opt-outs heading into their Dec. 30 matchup in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nine FSU players have declared for the NFL draft and two injured Georgia players have opted out. Altogether, both teams have seen a combined 37 players enter the NCAA transfer portal, which opened on Dec. 4 and closes Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.
Here are which FSU and Georgia players have opted out of the Orange Bowl.
Florida State opt-outs (healthy)
All of FSU's healthy opt-outs have declared for the NFL Draft.
Florida State injured players
Jordan Travis, QB, R-Sr. (season-ending left leg injury vs. North Alabama)
Lawrance Toafili, RB, R-Jr (underwent season-ending surgery)
Florida State transfers out
Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)
Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman (Florida A&M)
DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)
Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)
Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)
Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior
Dwayne Wells, CB, Senior
Georgia opt-outs (healthy)
None
Georgia injured players
Both Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims did not travel with the team to Miami. Both are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. Bowers has also been dealing with a "nagging" ankle injury. Mims had high ankle surgery and missed much of the season. He left the SEC championship game due to an ankle injury.
Brock Bowers, TE, Jr.
Amarius Mims, OL, Jr.
Smael Mondon, LB, Jr.
Georgia transfers out
Neyland Green, CB, R-So. (Purdue)
Joshua Miller, OL, Fr. (Syracuse)
Aliou Bah, OL, R-Fr. (Maryland)
Darris Smith, LB, So. (Missouri)
E.J. Lightsey, LB, R-Fr. (Georgia Tech)
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Je. (Kentucky)
Xavian Sorey, LB, R-So. (Arkansas)
Marvin Jones Jr., DL, So. (Florida State)
Yazeed Haynes, WR, Fr. (Syracuse)
CJ Madden, DL, R-Fr. (Purdue)
Austin Blaske, OL, Jr. (North Carolina)
Jackson Meeks, WR, Jr. (Syracuse)
Jonathan Jefferson, DL, R-So. (SMU)
Brock Vandagriff, QB, R-So. (Kentucky)
Daniel Harris, CB, Fr.
Logan Johnson, WR, R-So.
De'Nylon Morrissette, WR, So.
AJ Harris, CB, Fr.
Mekhi Mews, WR, R-So.
Jared Zirkel, K, Jr.
EJ Lightsey, LB, R-Fr.
HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL
Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)
When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM
Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter
