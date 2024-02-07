FAMU football embracing 'reload and repeat' mindset with substantial 2024 recruiting class

James Colzie III’s first National Signing Day as Florida A&M’s head football coach is in the books.

And the motto for Colzie's Rattlers is to “reload” and “repeat” as Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl champions.

So, FAMU has added to a constantly growing recruiting class under the first-year head coach.

In the new climate of college football, teams land the bulk of their commitments in December’s early signing period. On Wednesday, the Rattlers announced six new additions to their recruiting class.

Eleven of FAMU’s 13 signees are through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“The landscape has changed where you have the opportunity to sign guys in December compared to signing everyone in December,” Colzie said in his signing day press conference.

“We did a good job earlier in the transfer portal. We were able to bring in some quality guys from Division I programs to continue the enormous success that we’ve had over the last couple of years.”

Who sticks out to Colzie as possible immediate impact players for FAMU are transfers such as quarterback Daniel Richardson (Florida Atlantic), running back Rodney Hill (Florida State), and wide receivers A’Ceon Cobb (Florida Atlantic) and Amari Johnson (Central Florida).

Richardson, who played at FAU and Central Michigan, will be amidst a quarterback battle with Junior Muratovic to take the first snaps for the Rattlers.

“It’s a blessing not to be too far from home and play at a prestigious HBCU,” said Richardson, a Miami native.

“Coming to a winning atmosphere while on top is big. So, my biggest thing is being a competitor. It’s just carrying the torch and trying to run it back.”

Sep 23, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) passes during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive back transfers Demorie Tate (Florida State) and Jameel Sanders (South Florida) are vital additions to FAMU’s defensive secondary.

“I put my trust in Coach Colzie and the staff. It was a good decision for me,” Tate said. “They can expect a consistent player and someone who will go out there and leave it out on the field every week.”

Headlining FAMU’s high school signees are running back Jaylen Neal from Buford High School near Atlanta and defensive lineman Brekien Harold from Chaminade-Madonna High School.

Chaminade-Madonna (No. 2) and Buford (No. 45) are ranked in MaxPreps’ nationwide Top 50 high school football teams. Chaminade-Madonna won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1M state championship last December on FAMU’s Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“We wanted to make sure we got guys from winning programs that wouldn’t have trouble transitioning to big-time Division I football,” Colzie said. “But also can sustain in the classroom.”

Colzie was promoted from interim head coach to FAMU’s 19th full-time head coach on Jan. 27. He replaced former Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons, who left on Jan. 1 after six years to be Duke’s running backs coach.

The 26-day-long coaching search caused a slight delay in the recruiting process as FAMU fielded candidates to lead Rattlers football.

Additionally, former FAMU director of recruiting Devin Rispress, left for an assistant job at Colorado during the hiring process.

“In the interim process, we weren’t necessarily going out [to recruit],” Colzie reflected. “I was more worried about our guys. We would’ve loved that entire month but won’t give any excuses.”

FAMU football navigating through new trends of college football recruiting

Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill (29) makes his way down the field. The Florida State Seminoles hosted their annual Garnet and Gold spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

As the FAMU football transitions to a new head coach, the team looks to retain players who may seek new homes.

FAMU All-SWAC Second Team selections linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. and defensive back Lovie Jenkins are in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a year of eligibility remaining apiece.

However, the Rattlers have convinced All-SWAC Second Team defensive lineman Gentle Hunt, his running mate Allen Smith, and defensive back Winsome Frazier Jr. to remain at FAMU.

“It’s hard to get mad at a guy when he has the opportunity and ability,” Colzie said. “The biggest thing with our guys that are hopping into the portal is staying in constant communication. We tell them what we have and how they fit into our future.

But on the other side, we also have to recruit as if those guys aren’t there.”

One of Colzie’s first orders of business was regaining the commitment of Florida State transfer running back Rodney Hill. Hill had committed to FAMU last December but de-committed once Simmons departed from Duke.

Hill pivoted and opted to join the Miami Hurricanes.

Colzie said he remained in touch with Hill and his family, ultimately securing the former Florida State ball carrier to sign his National Letter of Intent with the Rattlers.

“We have a great relationship,” Colzie said of he and Hill’s connection as former Seminoles athletes.

“When recruiting a player, you must ensure you recruit his family. His mother thought it would be a better opportunity for him to come to Florida A&M than it would be at the University of Miami. He saw the opportunity, and we had our conversations. [FAMU running backs coach Marcus Windham] did a hell of a job to stay on top of it as well.

“[Hill] thought he’d have a better opportunity to fill those needs as far as what he wants to do on the football level and thought FAMU would be a better option.”

FAMU football still looking to fulfill team needs in next recruiting period

FAMU’s roster is nearly solidified as spring football approaches on March 5.

Colzie looks to fulfill his wishlist to replace the production of graduated FAMU All-Americans, offensive lineman Cameron Covin, and linebacker Isaiah Major.

“Do we still need to fill some more needs? Yes,” Colzie assessed his roster. “We can fill some obvious losses with some quality players.”

FAMU will play its spring game on April 13.

Two days later, the NCAA Transfer Portal reopens on April 15.

Colzie will actively search to add more Rattlers to assist with their SWAC and Black College Football National Championship repeat efforts in his first season at the helm.

“We’re going to go through spring practice and look through some of the voids we may have,” Colzie said. “And then we’re going to attack the portal like we’ve done over the last couple of years.”

Florida A&M Rattlers Football Recruiting Class as of Feb. 7, 2024

North Carolina A&T quarterback Alston Hooker, younger brother of former Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker, entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season.

This list is players that are either signed, committed, or will join the FAMU Rattlers as a preferred walk-on for the 2024 football season.

Quarterback

Alston Hooker ― North Carolina A&T

Daniel Richardson ― Florida Atlantic

Running Back

Rodney Hill ― Florida State

Jaylen Neal ― Buford High School (Georgia)

Wide Receiver

A'Ceon Cobb ― Florida Atlantic

Caden Bridgeman — Niceville High School

Amari Johnson ― Central Florida

Tight End

Jayden Evans ― Central Michigan

Offensive Lineman

Jeremy Fishkin ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)

Ralphael Williams Jr. ― Crisp County High School (Cordele, Georgia)

Defensive Line

Montra Edwards ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Brekien Harold ― Chaminade-Madonna

Linebacker

Darrick McGhee Jr. — Florida High

Defensive Back

Jameel Sanders ― South Florida

Demorie Tate ― Florida State

Specialists

Max Larson ― Kicker ― Florida State

Andrew Tisher ― Punter ― Stetson

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: HBCU champs Rattlers reload roster with 2024 recruits