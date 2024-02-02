FAMU football assistant relishing opportunity to represent Rattlers at Reese's Senior Bowl

Florida A&M football is becoming a mainstay in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

For the second year in a row, a Rattler is headed to Mobile, Alabama, for the postseason all-star game for NFL Draft-eligible college football players.

FAMU running backs coach and offensive run game coordinator Marcus Windham will coach the National Team’s wide receivers alongside Cleveland Browns assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson. New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will head coach the National Team.

“It’s a really good experience, and I’m excited about it,” Windham said. “It’s a good networking opportunity for me and my career.”

The 2024 Senior Bowl serves as a first hands-on experience in the game for Windham’s 16-year coaching career. He traveled to Mobile last year to watch and support former FAMU All-American and current Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaiah Land.

Florida A&M running backs coach Marcus Windham looks on as the Rattlers prepare to play against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Windham is part of the four-coach cohort for the Senior Bowl Minority Coaching Fellowship Program for HBCU coaches. Windham will coach alongside Fort Valley head coach Shawn Gibbs for the National Team against the American Team’s HBCU representatives, Delaware State head coach Rod Milstead and Jackson State offensive coordinator Maurice Harris.

The Macon, Mississippi, native Windham said former FAMU head coach and current Duke running backs coach Willie Simmons was instrumental in helping him land the Senior Bowl coaching opportunity.

It’s another chance for Windham to add to his resume, two years removed from participating in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Coach Simmons asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said, ‘Hell yeah, sign me up for it,’” Windham recalled.

“Two days later, I got a call from [Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director] Jim Nagy. It was a no-brainer for what I want to do in my career and put me alongside something on the highest level.”

Windham joined FAMU’s staff in 2022 as the running backs coach.

In 2023, he oversaw the Rattlers’ revived rushing attack that moved the team from the last rank in 2022 to seventh out of 12 teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season.

Windham played a significant role in the re-emergence of FAMU running back Terrell Jennings, who took home Florida Classic and SWAC Championship Most Valuable Player honors last season.

Florida A&M running backs coach Marcus Windham (middle) stands with his position group as the Rattlers practice a day before playing the Howard Bison in the HBCU Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday, December 15, 2023.

But Windham’s a receiver at heart as he played the position at Itawamba Community College and Southwest Baptist University from 2003-2007. Windham was a two-time All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association selection during his playing career.

The bulk of Windham’s coaching experience is as a receivers coach, which he will do for the Senior Bowl.

“I’m just reverting to my training from coaches I’ve had coming up playing wideout,” Windham said. “I just want to motivate and dedicate those guys and, most importantly, keep them healthy so they can display their talents on the next level.”

Nearly two months ago, Windham enjoyed the confetti falling at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium after FAMU’s first Celebration Bowl victory, beating Howard 30-26 for the Black College Football National Championship last December.

Now, he gets to represent the Rattlers on another national stage for Saturday’s Senior Bowl, which kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time from Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Fans can watch the game on the NFL Network.

“FAMU represents the SWAC and HBCU’s,” Windham said. “I’m proud to wear this Rattler head with the Celebration Bowl stamped on it and represent us in Mobile.”

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

FAMU Football: Rattlers RB Coach Windham participating in Senior Bowl