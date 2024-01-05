FAMU football newcomers 'locked in' and staying the course despite coaching change

Florida A&M’s recruiting train keeps on rolling.

Even after former head football coach Willie Simmons’ departed for Duke’s running backs coach position last Monday.

Assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach James Colzie III has been appointed as FAMU’s interim head coach while administration searches to fill the position permanently.

In the meantime, the Rattlers are still looking to reload for another Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU Celebration Bowl title run.

So, led by director of recruiting Devin Rispress, the Rattlers began hosting official visits from Thursday until Saturday.

“This time of the year is my season,” Rispress said as recruits and their families arrived to tour FAMU’s campus and football facility.

“I’m excited to bring in a new wave of guys committed to the program and culture of FAMU.”

Nine student-athletes are visiting campus ahead of FAMU spring classes beginning on Monday.

The reigning Black College Football National Champions landed 10 early signees with a handful of commitments set to join the team for its repeated efforts.

Remaining FAMU coaches build trust, entice newcomers to remain committed

Simmons leaving for Duke led to a slight hit to FAMU’s recruiting efforts.

The Rattlers had gotten commitments from Florida State duo, running back Rodney Hill and offensive lineman Qae’Shon Sapp, on Dec. 22, 2023. The former Seminoles de-committed from FAMU and reopened their recruitment soon after Simmons accepted Duke’s running backs job.

But that didn’t lead to a mass exodus as FAMU commits reassured their allegiance to the program despite Simmons’ exit.

Rispress has worked endlessly over the last five days to retain his newest additions.

“I did my part. But I didn’t do it alone. The rest of the coaching staff also did their part,” Rispress said of retaining the FAMU newcomers.

“Coach Simmons leaving was a big blow because he was a big part of what we did. But the biggest thing is that these guys are committed to the culture of FAMU, the Orange and Green, and the Rattlers.

“They see the bigger picture and know it’s bigger than one person.”

Florida Atlantic transfer wide receiver A’Ceon Cobb signed his national letter of intent to FAMU on Dec. 21, 2023. 11 days later, Simmons left the Rattlers for Duke.

But Cobb stated that prior conversations with Simmons, alongside familiarity with fellow Orlando-born players, assisted his decision to remain with the Rattlers.

He said FAMU feels like “home.”

"I had a good connection with the whole staff and players,” Cobb, a redshirt sophomore, reflected. “I talked to Coach Simmons, and he told me everything will be rolling the same way.

“I wanted a place where I could grow and feel like home. So, I stayed.”

FAMU provides transfers with new opportunity to continue career

Michigan State's Quavian Carter, left, closes in on Minnesota's Quentin Redding during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The NCAA Transfer Portal allows college athletes to start a new chapter of their careers.

It also can assist players in relocating closer to home.

For example, Michigan State transfer linebacker Quavian Carter is now an hour and 10 minutes away from his hometown of Camilla, Georgia.

The new Rattler said he met Rispress years ago at a 7-on-7 football camp, which sparked an instant connection when Carter entered the portal.

“I’m excited because I’m close to home and still can play ball,” Carter said.

“Coach Ris and I have been locked in for the long run. I’m ready for the new experience and build a connection with the new team.”

A FAMU-Vanderbilt pipeline has been built in recent years.

Receiver Daveon Walker is the third Vanderbilt transfer to FAMU in the last three years, joining former Commodores quarterback Jeremy Moussa (2022) and defensive back Chase Lloyd (2023).

“This feels like a place where I can be myself,” the Warner Robins, Georgia native Walker said of FAMU.

“I’m ready to spread my wings.”

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Recruiting Class

Vanderbilt wide receiver Daveon Walker (87) catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, August 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Quavian Carter ― Linebacker ― Michigan State

A'Ceon Cobb ― Wide Receiver ― Florida Atlantic

Montra Edwards ― Defensive Lineman ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Sage Ennis ― Tight End ― Clemson

Jeremy Fishkin ― Offensive Lineman ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)

Amari Johnson ― Wide Receiver ― Central Florida

Darrick McGhee Jr. ― Linebacker — Florida High

Jaylen Neal — Defensive Back ― Buford High School (Georgia)

Daniel Richardson ― Quarterback ― Florida Atlantic

Jameel Sanders ― Defensive Back ― South Florida

Jaylen Smith ― Wide Receiver ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Demorie Tate ― Defensive Back ― Florida State

Daveon Walker ― Wide Receiver ― Vanderbilt

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Newcomers locked on Rattlers despite Simmons' departure